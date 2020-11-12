Behind the shield
Behind the Shield
The Boston Globe dispatched a team of reporters earlier this year to closely examine law enforcement in Massachusetts. The team took on law officer misconduct, revealed racism within the ranks, and exposed cover-ups within some of the state’s largest and most venerated police forces.
Boston Police
Behind the shield: Inside the Boston Police Department
Within Boston police, more often white officers win the awards and Black officers get punished
Black officers in the Boston Police Department are less likely to be honored for exemplary work and more likely to be disciplined than their white colleagues, according to a first-of-its-kind analysis of a decade of police commendations and misconduct.
Boston is set to consider wide scale police reforms. But many of them have been pitched beforeAs Mayor Marty Walsh awaits final proposals from the Boston Police Reform Task Force — which he commissioned in June following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police — the city's legacy of task force inaction demonstrates how often good intentions have been left by the wayside.
As Mayor Marty Walsh awaits final proposals from the Boston Police Reform Task Force — which he commissioned in June following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police — the city's legacy of task force inaction demonstrates how often good intentions have been left by the wayside.
Mayor’s task force issues sweeping Boston police reform recommendations
A task force appointed by Mayor Martin J. Walsh is recommending the city create an independent office to investigate police misconduct, as part of a series of broader reforms to the city’s police department, according to the group’s draft report.
Prosecutors
State Police
Other Law Enforcement
Body camera program brings unease for Mass. police, and, perhaps, a new age of accountability
Amid a national reckoning over systemic police abuses and growing demands for reform, the calls for cameras, which provide an unvarnished account of police actions, have only intensified. Recent deaths illustrate promise, shortcomings of use so far.
Help us hold law enforcement accountable
Share your experience and story. Have you filed a complaint against an officer? Tell us how it went. Do you know more about any of these cases we highlighted? Are there other incidents we should look at? Let us know.