After another week of turmoil, how safe are banks?

First, we’re likely to see more consolidation and regulation. And second, there is the potential for more pain as banks adjust to a new, higher-interest-rate reality. 1 hour ago

Senator Elizabeth Warren says she favors increasing FDIC’s deposit insurance cap

The comments this weekend from the Massachusetts Democrat, a frequent critic of the finance industry, raise the political pressure in an already tense situation. 2 hours ago

Credit Suisse, UBS shares plunge after takeover announcement

Swiss authorities urged UBS to take over its smaller rival after a plan for Credit Suisse to borrow up to $54 billion failed to reassure investors and the bank’s customers. 1 hour ago

Before collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the Fed spotted big problems

Silicon Valley Bank’s risky practices were on the Federal Reserve’s radar for more than a year — an awareness that proved insufficient to stop the bank’s demise. 1 hour ago

UBS to buy Credit Suisse for nearly $3.25 billion to calm turmoil

Shares of Credit Suisse and other banks plunged this week after the failure of two banks in the US sparked concerns about other potentially shaky institutions in the global financial system. 1 hour ago

Credit Suisse’s First Boston plan in doubt amid crisis talks

The efforts to separate the business that would become CS First Boston were still in early progress as a renewed crisis of confidence struck Credit Suisse this week. 1 hour ago

Midsize US banks ask FDIC to insure all deposits for two years

The collapse this month of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank prompted a flood of deposits out of regional lenders and into the nation’s largest banks. 2 hours ago

Biden calls for tougher penalties for executives of failed banks

Biden wants the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to be able to force the return of compensation paid to executives at a broader range of banks should they fail.