After another week of turmoil, how safe are banks?
First, we’re likely to see more consolidation and regulation. And second, there is the potential for more pain as banks adjust to a new, higher-interest-rate reality. 1 hour ago
Senator Elizabeth Warren says she favors increasing FDIC’s deposit insurance cap
The comments this weekend from the Massachusetts Democrat, a frequent critic of the finance industry, raise the political pressure in an already tense situation. 2 hours ago
Credit Suisse, UBS shares plunge after takeover announcement
Swiss authorities urged UBS to take over its smaller rival after a plan for Credit Suisse to borrow up to $54 billion failed to reassure investors and the bank’s customers. 1 hour ago
Before collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the Fed spotted big problems
Silicon Valley Bank’s risky practices were on the Federal Reserve’s radar for more than a year — an awareness that proved insufficient to stop the bank’s demise. 1 hour ago
UBS to buy Credit Suisse for nearly $3.25 billion to calm turmoil
Shares of Credit Suisse and other banks plunged this week after the failure of two banks in the US sparked concerns about other potentially shaky institutions in the global financial system. 1 hour ago
Credit Suisse’s First Boston plan in doubt amid crisis talks
The efforts to separate the business that would become CS First Boston were still in early progress as a renewed crisis of confidence struck Credit Suisse this week. 1 hour ago
Midsize US banks ask FDIC to insure all deposits for two years
The collapse this month of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank prompted a flood of deposits out of regional lenders and into the nation’s largest banks. 2 hours ago
Biden calls for tougher penalties for executives of failed banks
Biden wants the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to be able to force the return of compensation paid to executives at a broader range of banks should they fail.