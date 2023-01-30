fb-pixel Skip to main content

January 30, 2023

A broken bond, a shaken citadel of science

Kristin Knouse and David Sabatini, both biologists, had an intimate relationship that bridged boundaries — she is young in her career, he is globally renowned — and broke the rules at Cambridge’s Whitehead Institute. After Knouse alleged harassment and other complaints emerged, an investigation rocked Whitehead, forced out Sabatini and damaged all involved. Did it have to end this way?

Gene therapy can transform life for people with hemophilia. But some patients don’t want it.
Hemgenix is the first approved gene therapy in the US for hemophilia — and at $3.5 million per patient, it’s also the world’s most expensive drug.

Jeneé Osterheldt
Black cops killed Tyre Nichols. Systemic racism is the death of us all.
The standard use of force in America has never been reasonable. Our split-second inclination often goes for the kill. We say this is not who we are, but we just keep on letting the violence sprawl, be it police killings or politicians policing our bodies, be it mass shootings or domestic violence, violence begets violence is our ebb and flow.

Israeli settlers attack Palestinians across West Bank as escalation looms

A wave of violence has erupted in the West Bank, with fatalities on both sides amid a new escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Sports

BEN VOLIN | instant analysis

Patrick Mahomes grew his legacy with the Chiefs’ AFC title win, but injuries doomed the 49ers in NFC Championship

Playing on a right high ankle sprain suffered only eight days prior, and playing without several of his top receivers due to injury, Patrick Mahomes threw for 326 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions.
NFC CHAMPIONSHIP | EAGLES 31, 49ERS 7

Eagles run over 49ers, finally undone by a quarterback injury, to win NFC title

Philadelphia scored on its opening drive, San Francisco lost Brock Purdy to an elbow injury on its, and the NFC's best team is returning to the Super Bowl for the first time since beating the Patriots there five years ago.
AFC CHAMPIONSHIP | CHIEFS 23, BENGALS 20

Last-second roughing call sets up Chiefs to win AFC title, deny Bengals repeat

Linebacker Joseph Ossai hit a hobbling Patrick Mahomes out of bounds, the 15-yard personal foul moving Kansas City into range for a 45-yard Harrison Butker field goal with three seconds left.
Hurricanes 4, Bruins 1

Bruins cool down, lose third straight game after failing to show power vs. Hurricanes

The Bruins have lost to Tampa Bay, Florida, and Carolina on their current road trip.
Bruins Notebook

Trent Frederic back in the lineup after a painful blocked shot vs. Florida

Coach Jim Montgomery said Frederic's status was a "pain tolerance thing."
Women's Hockey

Boston Pride at the center of the action during Sunday’s PHF All-Star Showcase

Boston had nine players compete in the round-robin tournament, which was won by Team Canada.
AROUND THE HORN | STARTING ROTATION

Yes, the Red Sox have some depth in the rotation. But will they be able to rely on it?

There are seven candidates — Chris Sale, James Paxton, Nick Pivetta, Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello, Garrett Whitlock, and Corey Kluber — for five spots in the starting rotation.
Beat writer's notebook

A foul that wasn’t called, Patrick Beverley’s funny stunt, and Jaylen Brown in the clutch: Unpacking Celtics-Lakers

There’s plenty to unpack after the Celtics’ bizarre, chaotic, and intense 125-121 overtime win over the Lakers on Saturday night.
Golf roundup

Rory McIlroy builds a three-stroke lead in Dubai

Rival Patrick Reed got stuck in a tree.
ED BURNS TOURNAMENT ROUNDUP

Elite scorer Cam Fici changed tactics to help No. 5 Belmont knock off defending champion Marshfield in Ed Burns Tournament

In the top-tier Doherty Division, Belmont will be joined by Arlington, Hingham, and Reading in the second weekend of the three-week Burns tournament.