A broken bond, a shaken citadel of science
Kristin Knouse and David Sabatini, both biologists, had an intimate relationship that bridged boundaries — she is young in her career, he is globally renowned — and broke the rules at Cambridge’s Whitehead Institute. After Knouse alleged harassment and other complaints emerged, an investigation rocked Whitehead, forced out Sabatini and damaged all involved. Did it have to end this way?
Jeneé OsterheldtBlack cops killed Tyre Nichols. Systemic racism is the death of us all.The standard use of force in America has never been reasonable. Our split-second inclination often goes for the kill. We say this is not who we are, but we just keep on letting the violence sprawl, be it police killings or politicians policing our bodies, be it mass shootings or domestic violence, violence begets violence is our ebb and flow.
EV reliance is sparking a dangerous mining boom. There’s another way to cut emissions, study says.
Instead of simply swapping traditional cars for EVs, the report released Tuesday from the Climate and Community Project offers another way to tackle the climate crisis: reducing dependency on cars in general.
Russia and Ukraine battle for control of villages near Bakhmut
Russian forces were wrestling for control of villages in eastern Ukraine near the beleaguered city of Bakhmut over the weekend, the latest flashpoint in a battle that Moscow views as crucial for its push to seize the whole of the eastern region of Donbas.
BEN VOLIN | instant analysis
Patrick Mahomes grew his legacy with the Chiefs’ AFC title win, but injuries doomed the 49ers in NFC Championship
Playing on a right high ankle sprain suffered only eight days prior, and playing without several of his top receivers due to injury, Patrick Mahomes threw for 326 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions.
NFC CHAMPIONSHIP | EAGLES 31, 49ERS 7
Eagles run over 49ers, finally undone by a quarterback injury, to win NFC title
Philadelphia scored on its opening drive, San Francisco lost Brock Purdy to an elbow injury on its, and the NFC's best team is returning to the Super Bowl for the first time since beating the Patriots there five years ago.
AFC CHAMPIONSHIP | CHIEFS 23, BENGALS 20
Last-second roughing call sets up Chiefs to win AFC title, deny Bengals repeat
Linebacker Joseph Ossai hit a hobbling Patrick Mahomes out of bounds, the 15-yard personal foul moving Kansas City into range for a 45-yard Harrison Butker field goal with three seconds left.
DANCE REVIEW
Rennie Harris’s ‘Rome and Jewels’ is a poignant tale of woe
As presented by Global Arts Live in a remounted version performed by Rennie Harris Puremovement American Street Dance Theater Saturday at the Cutler Emerson Majestic Theatre, this 70-minute “Rome and Jewels” skimps on the storyline, but the combination of street dance and street Shakespeare is so dope, it almost doesn’t matter.