“I thought she made some game-saving saves in the third period,” Duxbury coach Dan Najarian said. “It was a special performance out of her tonight.”

Junior goalie Ellen Linso lifted Boston Latin to a 2-1 win over Duxbury in the Division 1 girls hockey quarterfinals at O’Brien Ice Rink in Woburn on Friday.

All three goals came in a frenzied third period that saw both teams take the lead. Sophomore forward Ava Dant put the 17th-seeded Dragons (12-8-3) ahead with 12:57 left in the period. Momentum was with Duxbury, but Boston Latin junior forward Ally Keough responded just over a minute later, and senior forward Colleen Goonan delivered near the net with 3:14 left in the period to put the Wolfpack in front.

Grace High, Molly Duvall, and the rest of the Dragons peppered Linso with shots all night, particularly in the first and third periods. Linso, a starter since eighth grade, was up for the challenge.

The Wolfpack held the Dragons off in the final minutes, finding a way to keep their season alive.

“We’re not fancy,” Boston Latin coach Tommy McGrath said. “We’re just a city team. We’re gritty.”

That city team is one of four Division 1 schools still afloat.

“This is a really big deal for us,” Linso said. “We’ve never made it to the semifinals, at least in my time at BLS. It’s an honor to make it this far.”

Woburn 2, St. Mary’s 1 — Freshman forward Angelina DiGirolamo powered the fourth-seeded Tanners (18-2-2) past the fifth-seeded Spartans (16-3-4) at O’Brien Ice Rink in Woburn.

DiGirolamo converted just over four minutes into the game, and freshman forward Jenna Chaplain provided the equalizer for St. Mary’s (Lynn) on the power play with 2:34 left in the second period to make it 1-1 through two.

With 10:31 remaining, St. Mary’s senior forward Zoe Solomons was hit hard and lay on the ice for several minutes before exiting with what appeared to be an excruciating back injury. The result was a five-minute major, and the Spartans had a golden opportunity.

However, not only did Woburn kill the penalty, DiGirolamo delivered a shorthanded snipe on a breakaway with 6:55 left. She didn’t do it alone, but she was unquestionably the catalyst all night.

“Her effort and her heart is what separates her from so many other players out there,” Woburn coach Steve Kennedy said. “Without the tenacity that she displays in all three zones, she wouldn’t be able to achieve what she does.”

DiGirolamo said she simply saw some open space, made a move, and shot it. The result was one of the biggest goals of her young career.

The Tanners only had 13 skaters, yet they’re two wins away from their third Division 1 state title in the last four years.

"If anything comes our way," said DiGirolamo, "we can stop it and be ready for what happens next.”

Division 2

Falmouth 2, Dennis-Yarmouth 1 – Freshman goalie Lucy Armour helped the Clippers overcome early nerves, and freshman Megan Azzato nettted the winner with 9:27 left in the third period to lead Falmouth (13-4-5) to the semifinal win at Warrior Ice Arena.

Armour (26 saves) said the Clippers are a confident group heading into Sunday’s semifinal against defending champion Wellesley in Woburn.

“It’s an amazing feeling to win,” said Armour. “This is our third time playing [Dennis-Yarmouth]. To beat them and end their season is a great feeling.”

Fourth-seeded Dennis-Yarmouth (13-3-3) got the opening goal with 2:29 left in the first, when senior Georgie Snow buried a pass from senior Lily Holmes. Freshman Ryann McDonald found the equalizer just 20 seconds into the second period, assisted by Katie Shanahan and junior Abby Roman.

Falmouth sophomore Samantha McKenzie set up the deciding goal in the third period, with dekes around two Dennis-Yarmouth defenders, and a crisp feed to Azzato on the far side.

Norwell 2, Notre Dame Hingham 1 (2 OT) – Norwell senior captain Casey Ward scored two goals, including the winner 1:27 into the second overtime, to lead the second-seeded Clippers (20-2) at Warrior Ice Arena.

Freshman goalie Nicole Prescott made 41 saves, including 15 in the third period and 11 in the first overtime.

“Quarterfinals, first year. She could have so much nerves, but she doesn’t show it all,” Ward said of Prescott. “She saved us so much. If it wasn’t for her, we would have been out today.”

Notre Dame freshman Ava O’Donahue struck first, with 4:26 left in the first period. Prescott settled in after that, and blanked the seventh-seeded Cougars (14-5-3) for the rest of the game. Ward scored unassisted on the power play with 2:59 left in the second.

On the winning goal, senior captain Casey Messina led Ward with a breakout pass from the Norwell blue line. Ward corralled the puck, got space past an NDA defender, and scored on a backhander.

“For my senior year, it’s so much fun just to do that. But I couldn’t do that without any of the other players on the team,” said Ward. “I know it seems like since I scored both of the goals that it might have been me — but it was every single person on the ice.”

Lenny Rowe reported from Boston.