Based on what you've read recently, you might be interested in theses stories

Michael Phelps warms up prior to a 50-meter freestyle preliminary heat at the Arena Grand Prix swim event, Friday, April 25, 2014, in Mesa, Ariz. It is Phelps' second competitive event after a nearly two-year retirement. (Matt York/AP)

Maritime police search for missing passengers as lighting flares are released for a night search, following the sinking of South Korean ferry "Sewol" at the sea off Jindo April 16, 2014. Almost 300 people were missing after a ferry capsized off South Korea on Wednesday, despite frantic rescue efforts involving coastguard vessels, fishing boats and helicopters, in what could be the country's biggest maritime disaster in over 20 years. (Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters)

Visitors of the Holi Festival of Colours throw special colored powders in the air in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, April 6, 2014. The festival is fashioned after the Hindu spring festival Holi, which is mainly celebrated in the north and east of India. (Manu Fernandez/AP)

Men rescue a boy from under the rubble after what activists said were explosive barrels were dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in the Al-Shaar neighbourhood of Aleppo, on April 6, 2014. (Hosam Katan/Reuters)

A sub-Saharan migrant is helped by a Spanish Guardia Civil officer after he fainted on top of a metallic fence that divides Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Melilla, Thursday, April 3, 2014. Spanish and Moroccan police have thwarted a fresh attempt by dozens of African migrants to try to scale border fences to enter the Spanish enclave of Melilla. Thousands of sub-Saharan migrants seeking a better life in Europe are living illegally in Morocco and regularly try to enter Melilla in the hope of later making it to mainland Spain. (Santi Palacios/AP)

General Motors CEO Mary Barra arrives to testify about the deadly recalls at the House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, in this April 1, 2014 file photo. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Most Reverend Gerald F. Kicanas, Bishop of Tucson, offers communion to people on the Mexican side of the international border, Tuesday, April 1, 2014, in Nogales, Ariz. Kicanas and Boston Archdiocese Cardinal Sean O'Malley, along with several Bishops who serve along the U.S./Mexico border, were visiting the border town to bring awareness to immigration reform and to remember those who have died trying to cross the border in years past. (Matt York/AP)

A flag, put up by volunteers helping search the area, stands in the ruins of a home left at the end of a deadly mudslide from the now-barren hillside seen about a mile behind, Tuesday, March 25, 2014, in Oso, Wash. At least 14 people were killed in the 1-square-mile slide that hit in a rural area about 55 miles northeast of Seattle. Several people also were critically injured, and homes were destroyed. (Elaine Thompson/AP)

A relative of Chinese passengers aboard Malaysia Airlines MH370 grieves after being told of the latest news in Beijing, China, Monday, March 24, (Ng Han Guan/AP)

Children push a cart with water containers along a damaged street in old Aleppo March 11, 2014. The number of children affected by the civil war in Syria has more than doubled over the past year, with hundreds of thousands of young Syrians trapped in besieged parts of the country, the United Nations Children's Fund said. (Mahmoud Hebbo/Reuters)

The mother of Roula Yacoub, whom her family said was killed by the daughter's husband last year, carries a picture of her daughter and grandchildren while taking part in a rally marking International Woman's Day demanding that parliament approve a law that protects women from domestic violence in Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, March 8, 2014. Although Lebanon appears very progressive on women rights compared to other countries in the Middle East, domestic violence remains an unspoken problem and the nation'’s parliament has yet to vote on a bill protecting women’s rights nearly three years after it was approved by the Cabinet. (Bilal Hussein/AP)

Local women watch armed men, believed to be Russian soldiers, assemble near a Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoe on March 5, 2014. (Thomas Peter/Reuters)

A doctor conducts a thyroid examination on a five-year-old girl as her older brother and a nurse take care of her at a clinic in a temporary housing complex in Nihonmatsu, west of the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima prefecture. (Toru Hanai/Reuters)

South Koreans hold their North Korean relative's hands on a bus after the Separated Family Reunion Meeting at Diamond Mountain in North Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2014. The first reunions of North and South Koreans in more than three years were held in North Korea. (Lee Ji-eun/AP)

An Indian man moves out of the way of a leopard in the northern Indian city of Meerut, India Feb. 23, 2014. Forestry officials and police armed with tranquilizer darts searched for a leopard that injured six people in the northern Indian city, creating panic and driving people indoors, police said. (AP)

Li Yan, pregnant with her second child, lies on a bed as her daughter places her head on her mother's stomach in Hefei, Anhui province February 20, 2014. Li gave birth to a baby boy on February 23, 2014 after Li's family became the first to receive a birth permit to have a second child in the province earlier this month, The Chinese government said late last year it would allow millions of families to have two children, with a relaxation of its one-child policy if one of the parents was an only child. (China Daily)

A priest speaks through a megaphone to riot police and anti-government protesters at the site of recent clashes in Kiev, on February 12, 2014. (Konstantin Chernichkin/Reuters)

The body of one of the siblings killed in a bomb blast near an anti-government protest site on Sunday is prepared for a funeral at a Buddhist temple in Bangkok, in this February 24, 2014 photo. (Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters)

Ultra-orthodox Jewish bride Rivka Hannah Krois watches her groom dance after their traditional wedding ceremony in the Mea Shearim neighbourhood of Jerusalem, on February 19, 2014. (Ronen Zvulun/Reuters)

Fatima, 13, weeps as she kisses her injured father, Ahmad al-Messmar, 40, who was wounded when a deadly car bomb blew up near a gas station, in the predominately Shiite town of Hermel, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from the Syrian border in northeast Lebanon, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2014. A shadowy Lebanese Sunni extremist group claimed responsibility for a suicide car bombing in Hermel, a stronghold of Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group, that killed several people in the latest attack linked to the war in neighboring Syria. (Hussein Malla/AP)

This picture taken on Jan. 31, 2014, and released by the UNRWA, shows residents of the besieged Palestinian camp of Yarmouk, queuing to receive food supplies, in Damascus, Syria. A United Nations official called on warring sides in Syria to allow aid workers to resume distribution of food and medicine in a besieged Palestinian district of Damascus. (UNRWA)

The body of boxer Christopher Rivera, who was shot to death, is proppedd up in a fake boxing ring during his wake at the community recreation center within the public housing project where he lived in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Friday, Jan. 31, 2014. Elsie Rodriguez, vice president of the Marin funeral home, explained that Rivera had asked his family that if he died, he wanted his funeral to make reference to his boxing career. (Ricardo Arduengo/AP)

Students play in their school yard as Mount Sinabung erupts in Sukandebi, North Sumatra, Indonesia on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2014. (Binsar Bakkara/AP)

A seagull flies past the side of the cruise liner Costa Concordia during the "parbuckling" operation outside Giglio harbor on January 12, 2014. Parbuckling is the righting of a sunken vessel using rotational leverage. The Italian cruise ship capsized and sank after striking an underwater obstruction off Isola del Giglio,Tuscany, on January 13, 2012. 32 people died as a result of the accident. (Max Rossi/Reuters)

A pedestrian struggles to cross a street in blowing and falling snow as the Gateway Arch appears in the distance Sunday, Jan. 5, 2014, in St. Louis. An artic blast of cold winter air affected a good portion of the country for a week. Freezing cold made it all the way to Florida and is blamed for more than 20 deaths nationwide (Jeff Roberson/AP)

In this blog: Big Picture

The Circus leaves town Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus performed for the last time in New England. After 146 years, “The Greatest Show on Earth” ends it historic run. We visted one of the finals shows and also look back at this traveling spectacle that was a form entertainment for many generations GO TO ENTRY

Radioactive Fukushima Workers operate heavy machinery to remove debris at an area devastated by the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Namie town, Fukushima prefecture on Feb 24. GO TO ENTRY

Crisis in Yemen People react as they search for survivors under the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport, March 26. GO TO ENTRY

Spring scenes A duck swims near a blooming willow tree along Lake Avondale on the first day of spring in Avondale Estates, Georgia, March 20. Night and day are nearly equal on the vernal equinox and signals the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere. GO TO ENTRY

Colors in the Sky The Northern Lights observed in the night sky on a country road near Lietzen in Maerkisch-Oderland, Germany, on March 17. The Northern Lights (aurora borealis) were generated by a gigantic cloud of electrically charged particles of solar storm in the Earth's atmosphere. The color effect is strengthened somewhat by the digital camera on a long exposure of about 20 seconds. GO TO ENTRY

Seeing white: A historic winter A hand in an advertisement sticks out from a snowbank along West Broadway in South Boston, March 3. GO TO ENTRY

Hitting the Slopes A man wearing historical ski attire jumps during a nostalgic ski race in Smrzovka, near the city of Jablonec, Czech Republic, on Feb. 21. Every year enthusiasts in historical ski suits gather in Smrzovka to participate in several skiing disciplines. GO TO ENTRY

Journey to Selma Winston Pierre, 22, of Dorchester watched a film on the bus ride to Selma, Ala., on March 6. GO TO ENTRY

Holi Celebrations 2015 Colored powder was applied to a man’s face while celebrating Holi in Mumbai on March 6. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, February 2015 A screech owl was treated at the New England Wildlife Center in Weymouth for a wing fractured in Abington during a snowstorm. ) GO TO ENTRY

Documenting one family’s home birth experience Isaac Douglas Bennett is laid on a blanket that a midwife will attach to a hand held scale used to weigh him. GO TO ENTRY

Roll out the barrels A man beats a sheet of metal cut from an oil barrel to use as recycling material in Kamukunji, Nairobi on Feb. 16. ' GO TO ENTRY

Chinese New Year 2015 A Chinese girl eats cotton candy as the sun sets on the lake at Yuanmingyuan, or the Old Summer Palace on Feb. 24 in Beijing, China. The Chinese Lunar New Year of the Sheep also known as the Spring Festival, which began on Feb. 19 and is based on the Lunisolar Chinese calendar, is celebrated from the first day of the first month of the lunar year and ends with Lantern Festival on the Fifteenth day. GO TO ENTRY

Wintry woes for the MBTA On Feb. 3, Meredith McElmurray of Wakefield waited for a train one hour into a commute home from Boston University, where she is studying to be a dental assistant. Her commute that morning was 1.5 hours longer than usual, and despite leaving school around 3:30 pm, she didn’t expect to make it to Wakefield before 6 p.m. GO TO ENTRY

Carnival and Mardi Gras 2015 Members of the samba group Samba Unidos da Tijuca perform on the second day of the parades of the special groups of the Carnival of Rio de Janeiro at the Sambodromo in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Feb. 16. GO TO ENTRY

Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Old English Sheep dogs are placed by handlers in the ring during competition at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club’s Dog Show in the Manhattan borough of New York Feb. 16) GO TO ENTRY

Fire and Ice Men (Noboriko) light sacred torches during the Oto Fire Festival at the Kumano Hayatama Taisha Shrine on Feb. 6 in Shingu, Japan. GO TO ENTRY

Portraits of conflict in Ukraine A pro-Russian separatist sits in a van while heading to the frontline near the eastern Ukrainian city of Debaltseve, in the Donetsk region, on Jan. 28,. Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko made a personal plea to Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Washington threatened tougher measures should Moscow fail to rein in separatists mounting a new offensive in the east of the ex-Soviet republic.BRABO/AFP/Getty Images GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, January 2015 Steam rose as the air temperature dropped below that of the sea in Stonington, Maine. GO TO ENTRY

Super Bowl victory parade for the New England Patriots Thousands of fans lined the parade route on the snow-covered sidewalks of Boylston Street to watch the New England Patriots celebrate their Super Bowl win. GO TO ENTRY

Super Bowl XLIX: Patriots defeat Seahawks Tom Brady and Bill Belichick celebrate after winning the Super Bowl. (Barry Chin / Globe staff) GO TO ENTRY

Road to K-pop stardom Kim Si-yoon plays a toy guitar at her house in Seoul, Nov. 20. Kim is an aspiring K-pop (Korean pop) star. She wakes up at 7:30am for school, followed by hours of voice training, dance lessons and cram school before crashing into bed at midnight.' GO TO ENTRY

Massive snowstorm hits Northeast A pedestrian made his way through Copley Square in Boston on early Tuesday. GO TO ENTRY

Declining water levels in the Dead Sea An abandoned tourist Boat shipwreck lying at the Dead Sea coastal resort on Sept. 29, 2014 near Ein Gedi, Israel. According to media reports, the Dead Sea water level is dropping with an average of one meter per year since the first water level measurements in 1927. GO TO ENTRY

Bird’s Eye View Aerial view of a river in Peru's Amazon region of Loreto, September 29, 2014. GO TO ENTRY

The Naga tribes of Myanmar A man who claims to be 100 years old wears a hat adorned with wild boar tusks in Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar Dec. 30. Naga men traditionally wore animal parts such as tusks and tiger teeth, although the practice is less common now and younger men usually do so only for festivals. GO TO ENTRY

Dakar Rally 2015 KTM rider Boldbaatar Damdinkhorloo of Mongolia rides during the eighth stage of the Dakar Rally 2015 on the Salar de Uyuni salt flat, from Uyuni to Iquique, on Jan. 12. GO TO ENTRY

Unity Rallies for France terror victims A man holds a giant pencil as he takes part in a solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. GO TO ENTRY

The Natural World: Animal patterns Sumatran tiger cubs and their parents walk around their enclosure at London Zoo in London, Jan. 5, 2015. The annual stock take and animal count, a requirement of London Zoo’s license, included additions to the international conservation breeding programme such as the three tiger cubs and Philippine crocodiles. GO TO ENTRY

Charlie Baker Inauguration Charlie Baker was sworn in as the Governor of Massachusetts at a ceremony inside the House Chamber at the State House on Jan. 8. Baker runs up the grand staircase with Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito after greeting the public below for the first time. GO TO ENTRY

Paris attack A pencil and a candle is placed on the cobblestone during the flash mob to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting at the French satirical newspaper 'Charlie Hebdo' in Paris, outside of the French Embassy in Rome, Italy, on Jan. 7. Two masked gunmen with automatic rifles killed 12 people at the Paris headquarters of satirical French newspaper Charlie Hebdo, which had angered Muslims two years ago by publishing cartoons of the prophet Mohammed. The French government had raised the alert level in the capital to the highest as police hunt for the gunmen, who escaped after the shooting. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, December 2014 John, 8, and Jemma Swanson, 5, enjoyed grilled cheese sandwiches from Daniel's Table food truck in Framingham. David and Alicia Blais, who own the Foodie Cafe, use the truck to distribute food in an effort to end hunger in Framingham. GO TO ENTRY

Seasonal lights Over one million lights have been set up in Canberra’s CBD officially breaking the Guinness World Record for the largest LED image display on Nov. 29 in Canberra, Australia. The display will raise money for SIDS and Kids ACT. GO TO ENTRY

Hands in the news The orangutan named Sandra sits in her enclosure at Buenos Aires' Zoo in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, Dec. 22, 2014. An Argentine court has ruled that Sandra, who has spent 20 years at the zoo, should be recognized as a person with a right to freedom. The ruling would free Sandra from captivity and have her transferred to a sanctuary in Brazil after a court recognized the primate as a "non-human person" which has some basic human rights. GO TO ENTRY

2014 Year in Pictures: Part III A woman reacts after her husband is suspected of dying from the Ebola virus, in the Liberian capital Monrovia, on Oct. 4. By far the most deadly epidemic of Ebola on record has spread into five west African countries since the start of the year, infecting more than 7,000 people and killing about half of them. GO TO ENTRY

2014 Year in Pictures: Part II A protester takes shelter from smoke billowing around during protests on Aug. 13 against the shooting of black teenager Michael Brown in Freguson, Mo., by a white police officer. GO TO ENTRY

2014 Year in Pictures: Part I Li Yan, pregnant with her second child, lies on a bed as her daughter places her head on her mother's stomach in Hefei, Anhui province February 20, 2014. Li gave birth to a baby boy on February 23, 2014 after Li's family became the first to receive a birth permit to have a second child in the province earlier this month, The Chinese government said late last year it would allow millions of families to have two children, with a relaxation of its one-child policy if one of the parents was an only child. GO TO ENTRY

Protesters rally in downtown Boston over police killings Thousands of protestors marched through the streets of Boston as part of the Black Lives Matter protest to bring attention to black justice and the recent police killings of blacks. A protestor is grabbed by a Boston Police officer on his bike after the protestor kicked his bike causing the officer to fall on Tremont Street. The police officer let him go. GO TO ENTRY

Powerful storm pounds West Coast A resident of Guerneville, Calif., who parked his car overnight in the Safeway parking lot in Healdsburg, finds it nearly completely submerged as Foss Creek topped it's banks, Dec. 11. GO TO ENTRY

The best photos of 2014: stories behind the Globe’s most memorable pictures of the year This 3-year-old girl, Aryanna Lynch, had saved her pregnant mother’s life by calling a cousin for help when she had a seizure. They had her come to the Weymouth Police Station, and they gave her some toys, stuffed animals, and a plaque saying how good she was. They gave her a round of applause as she stood there. You can really see they admired this little girl. They were proud of her, no doubt about it. GO TO ENTRY

Massive fire in downtown Los Angeles Los Angeles city firefighters battle a massive fire at a seven-story downtown apartment complex under construction in Los Angeles, California December 8, 2014. Over 250 firefighters battle the early morning blaze which shutdown two major freeways the Los Angeles Fire Department and California Highway Patrol said. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, November 2014 A man who works with homicide and suicide victims held a bouquet of flowers which he later released into Dorchester Bay in memory of those he served. GO TO ENTRY