Hitting the Slopes
It seems, with the current snowpack in New England, skiers will be able to “Arc ‘em or park ‘em” until May this year. Here’s a look at some of those competing in or enjoying the winter sport since the beginning of the year.--By Lloyd Young
1
A skier heads down a slope on Seegrube mountain above the western Austrian city of Innsbruck on March 10. (Dominic Ebenbichler/Reuters)
2
Johannes Rydzek of Germany in action during the ski jumping portion of the Nordic Combined Large Hill competition at the 2015 FIS Nordic Skiing World Championships in Falun, Sweden, on Feb. 26. (EPA)
3
An aerial view shows cross-country skiers climbing a hill during the Engadin Ski Marathon near the Swiss mountain resort of St. Moritz on March 8. According to the organizers, more than 13,000 skiers participated in the 42 km (26 miles) race between Maloja and S-chanf near the Swiss mountain resort of St. Moritz. (Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters)
4
A man skis at the Oukaimeden ski resort, in the Atlas Mountains, 30 kilometres from the popular tourist resort of Marrakesh, on Feb. 17. On a clear day, skiers can see the dunes of the Sahara desert shimmer in the distance from the Moroccan ski resort of Oukaimeden, the highest in North Africa. (Fadel Senna/AFP/Getty Images)
5
Richard Freitag of Germany in action during the team competition of the long hill jump at the Ski Jumping World Cup in Willingen, Germany, on Jan. 31. (Uwe Zucci/EPA)
6
An aerial view taken from a helicopter of thousands of athletes on their way from Maloja to S-Chanf in south Eastern Switzerland as they participate in the annual Engadin skiing marathon in Sils, Switzerland, on March 8. (Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via Associated Press)
7
People sit on a ski lift at the Oukaimeden ski resort, about 80 kilometres south of the Moroccan capital Marrakech, on Feb. 17 . (Fadel Senna/AFP/Getty Images)
8
Norway's Kjetil Jansrud attends the men's downhill training of the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Kitzbuehel, Austria, on Jan. 22. (Christof Stache/AFP/Getty Images)
9
Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein reacts after the women's downhill first run of the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Garmisch-Partenkirchen on March 7. (Michael Dalder/Reuters)
10
In this frame grab from video, WWII 10th Mountain Division veteran Richard Calvert of Wolfeboro, N.H. races down the course at Cranmore Mountain ski area in North Conway, N.H. Calvert joined former and current members of the countries skiing soldiers for a charity ski race. (Holly Ramer/Associated Press)
11
A long time exposed picture shows a ski lift as snowmakers blow artificial snow on a tourist course on the eve of the men's night slalom of the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Rohrmoos near Schladming, Austria, on Jan. 26. (Joe Klamar/AFP/Getty Images)
12
Pavel Krotov, of Russia, trains for the men's freestyle World Cup aerials on Jan. 30 in Lake Placid, N.Y. (Mel Evans/Associated Press)
13
Kendal Johnson lands hard as he competes in the men's freestyle World Cup aerials competition on Jan. 31 in Lake Placid, N.Y. (Mel Evans/Associated Press)
14
A general view of competition in the women's and men's dual mogul finals during the 2015 FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup at Deer Valley on Jan 10 in Park City, Utah. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
15
Stefan Kraft of Austria in action during the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup competition in Kuopio, Finland, on March 10. (Markku Ojala/EPA)
16
Athletes compete in the mens cross-country free team sprint semi-final during the 2015 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Falun, Sweden, on Feb. 22. (Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images)
17
Skiers take part in the opening ceremony for a ski festival at the Chongli ski resort in Hebei province where the Nordic skiing, ski jumping, and other outdoor Olympic events are proposed to be held for Beijing's 2022 bid. Chinese authorities are making the final push in its bid for the 2022 Winter Olympics that will make the Chinese capital Beijing the first city to hold both the summer and winter Olympics. (Ng Han Guan/Associated Press)
18
From left, Brady Leman of Canada, Michael Forslund of Sweden, Filip Flisar of Slovenia and Bastien Midol of France compete in the Men's Ski Cross Finals during the FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboard World Championships on January 25 in Kreischberg, Austria. (Clive Rose/Getty Images)
19
Norway's Jarl Magnus Riiber finishes with only one ski after a collision with Germany's Johannes Rydzek during FIS World Cup Nordic Combined Team Sprint 2x7.5 km cross country skiing at the Lahti Ski Games in Finland. (Heikki Saukkomaa/AFP/Getty Images)
20
An unidentified skier competes during the Men's Ski Slopestyle Qualification of FIS Freestyle and Snowboarding World Ski Championships 2015 in Kreischberg, Austria, on Jan 20. (Michal CizekAFP/Getty Images)
21
Dara Howell of Canada takes 3rd place during the Winter X Games Men's and Women's Ski Slopestyle on Jan. 24 in Aspen. (Nathan Bilow/Agence Zoom via Getty Images)
22
Emily Hall was getting around on her skis with some help from her dog, Marley, on the westside Feb. 22. The Pikes Peak region has seen varying snow totals up to about 10 inches over the weekend, but forecasters predict up to two feet of snow possible for areas of the front range by the time the snow ends on Monday. (Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via The Gazette)
23
A man teaches a child to ski at a resort in Yanqing, a suburb of Beijing, where the speed mavens of Alpine skiing and the sliding events - bobsled, skeleton and luge - have been proposed to be held in the bid for the 2022 Winter Olympics. Chinese authorities are making the final push in its bid for the 2022 Winter Olympics that will make the Chinese capital Beijing the first city to hold both the summer and winter Olympics. (Ng Han Guan/Associated Press)
24
A man wearing historical ski attire jumped during a nostalgic ski race in Smrzovka, near the city of Jablonec, Czech Republic, on Feb. 21. Every year enthusiasts in historical ski suits gather in Smrzovka town to participate in several skiing disciplines. (Filip Singer/EPA)
25
Participants compete on vintage skis during a traditional historical ski race in the northern Bohemian town of Smrzovka on Feb. 21. (David W Cerny/Reuters)
26
Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States races during the Ladies' Slalom on the Golden Eagle racecourse on Day 13 of the 2015 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships on Feb. 14 in Beaver Creek, Colo. (Al Bello/Getty Images)
27
A competitor in the 6k race lays on the ground after crossing the finish during the annual Boston Vasalopp at the Weston Ski Track in Weston, Mass. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
28
A skier on the slopes of the Pirin Mountains on March 3. Bulgaria receives more than 13% of its GDP from low-cost tourism in its three major ski resorts and seaside resorts along the Black Sea. (Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty Images)
