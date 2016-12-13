Battle for Aleppo
After weeks of heavy fighting, regime forces pushed to take the last of the Syrian city of Aleppo. Thousands evacuated the devastated city, and the UN accused Assad forces of executing civilians as they closed in on the rebel-controlled areas. A cease fire was reached, but then broken, leaving 50 thousand civilians trapped as fighting continues.
1
A wounded Syrian woman from the al-Sukari neighborhood is helped onto the back of a truck as she flees during the ongoing government forces military operation to retake remaining rebel-held areas in the northern embattled city of Aleppo on Dec.14. Shelling and air strikes sent terrified residents running through the streets of Aleppo as a deal to evacuate rebel districts of the city was in danger of falling apart. (George Ourfalian/AFP/Getty Images)
2
Syrian residents, fleeing violence in the restive Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood, arrive in Aleppo’s Fardos neighborhood on Dec. 13, after regime troops retook the area from rebel fighters. (AFP/Getty Images)
3
Syrian pro-government forces advance in the Jisr al-Haj neighbourhood during the ongoing military operation to retake remaining rebel-held areas in the northern embattled city of Aleppo on Dec. 14. (George Ourfalian/AFP/Getty Images)
4
Syrians leave a rebel-held area of Aleppo towards the government-held side on Dec. 13, during an operation by Syrian government forces to retake the embattled city. (Karam Al-MasriAFP/Getty Images)
5
Smoke billows from the former rebel-held district of Bustan al-Qasr in Aleppo, on Dec. 12, during an operation by Syrian government forces to retake the embattled city. (AFP/Getty Images)
6
A Syrian woman, fleeing violence in the restive Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood, reacts as she stands with her children in Aleppo’s Fardos neighborhood on Dec. 13, after regime troops retook the area from rebel fighters. (AFP/Getty Images)
7
Smoke is seen billowing in the background on Dec. 14 in a rebel-held neighborhood in the northern city of Aleppo. Deadly clashes erupted in Syria’s Aleppo as a deal for the evacuation of rebel areas was put on hold, leaving thousands of cold and hungry civilians uncertain of their future (Karam Al-Masri/AFP/Getty Images)
8
A Syrian soldier carries an injured woman after government forces took control over the neighborhood in Aleppo, Syria, Dec. 12. (Syrian Arab News Agency/EPA)
9
A man walks next to a destroyed building one day after a ceasefire was announced, at al-Mashhad neighborhood in the rebel-held part of Aleppo, Syria, Dec. 14. (EPA)
10
A Syrian medic treats a child suffering from respiratory distress symptoms at a field hospital in al-Kallaseh neighborhood, Aleppo, Syria, early Dec. 10. According to local sources, most of the patients allegedly showed signs of Chlorine gas use in strikes by suspected Syrian Government forces and its allies. Local sources added that some 40 people suffered of such symptoms after the strikes. (Ghirh Sy/EPA)
11
12
A general view shows Syrian pro-government forces walking in the ancient Umayyad mosque in the old city of Aleppo on Dec. 13, after they captured the area. (Youssef Karwashan/AFP/Getty Images)
13
Syrian opposition fighters fire towards positions held by Islamic State (IS) group jihadists in al-Bab on the northeastern outskirts of the northern embattled city of Aleppo on Dec. 13. (Saleh Ghaloun/AFP/Getty Images)
14
A member of the Syrian government forces stands in a severely damaged street in Aleppo’s newly captured Al-Kalasseh neighborhood in the eastern part of the war torn city on Dec.13. (George Ourfalian/AFP/Getty Images)
15
Syrian pro-government forces take a selfie in the courtyard of the ancient Umayyad mosque in the old city of Aleppo on Dec. 13. (George Ourfalian/AFP/Getty Images)
16
Syrian soldiers rest following the battle at al-Sheik Saeed neighborhood in Aleppo, Syria, Dec. 12. The army recaptured the neighborhood on Dec. 12 following clashes with rebels. According to media reports, the army is now holding on 99 percent of Aleppo’€™s eastern neighborhoods. (EPA)
17
A Syrian child cooks in the street in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, on Dec.13, during an operation by Syrian government forces to retake the embattled city. (AFP/Getty Images)
18
Syrian pro-regime fighters, gesture as they drive past resident fleeing violence in the restive Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood, in Aleppo’s Fardos neighborhood on Dec. 13, after regime troops retook the area from rebel fighters. (AFP/Getty Images)
19
Syrian civilians flee the Sukkari neighborhood towards safer rebel-held areas in southeastern Aleppo, on Dec. 12, during an operation by Syrian government forces to retake the embattled city. (AFP/Getty Images)
20
A member of the Syrian pro-government forces stands next to a tank in the old city of Aleppo on Dec. 13, after they recaptured the area. (George Ourfalian/AFP/Getty Images)
21
Syrian pro-government forces drink coffee as they rest in Aleppo’s Sheikh Saeed district, on Dec. 12, after troops retook the area from rebel fighters. (AFP/Getty Images)
22
Syrians celebrate on Dec. 12, in the government-held Mogambo neighborhood of the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, after rebel fighters retreated into a small pocket of their former bastion in the face of new army advances. (George Ourfalian/AFP/Getty Images)
23
Syrian pro-government forces warm up around a fire in west Aleppo’s Ithaa district on Dec. 11, after they retook the area from rebel fighters. (George Ourfalian/AFP/Getty Images)
24
Syrians who were displaced with their families from eastern Aleppo gather at the collective shelter, in the village of Jibreen south of Aleppo, Syria, Dec. 12. (International Committee for the Red Cross via AP)
25
A general view shows Syrian pro-government forces walking in the ancient Umayyad mosque in the old city of Aleppo on Dec. 13, after they captured the area. (George Ourfalian/AFP/Getty Images)
