Openings: Nantucket’s LoLa Burger opens in the Seaport on Nov. 14 (11 Fan Pier Blvd. at Liberty Drive), joining sister restaurant LoLa 42. Enjoy fancy burgers topped with foie gras, a wagyu hot dog, and pomegranate milkshakes, plus beer, and wine.

Clover (565 Boylston St. at Dartmouth Street) opens in their first Back Bay branch — and their 13th location — on Nov. 15. It’s open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily for popovers, chickpea fritters, and “meatball” sandwiches made with Impossible meat.

Signs of more change in Harvard Square: Australian coffee company Bluestone Lane Coffee replaces Crema Cafe (27 Brattle St. at Palmer Street) on Nov. 8, according to marketing director Andy Stone. Bluestone Lane operates cafes and coffee shops from Los Angeles to New York City. It’s open daily from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. for all-day breakfast and lunch — and will soon have a liquor license.