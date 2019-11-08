Openings: Nantucket’s LoLa Burger opens in the Seaport on Nov. 14 (11 Fan Pier Blvd. at Liberty Drive), joining sister restaurant LoLa 42. Enjoy fancy burgers topped with foie gras, a wagyu hot dog, and pomegranate milkshakes, plus beer, and wine.
Clover (565 Boylston St. at Dartmouth Street) opens in their first Back Bay branch — and their 13th location — on Nov. 15. It’s open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily for popovers, chickpea fritters, and “meatball” sandwiches made with Impossible meat.
Signs of more change in Harvard Square: Australian coffee company Bluestone Lane Coffee replaces Crema Cafe (27 Brattle St. at Palmer Street) on Nov. 8, according to marketing director Andy Stone. Bluestone Lane operates cafes and coffee shops from Los Angeles to New York City. It’s open daily from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. for all-day breakfast and lunch — and will soon have a liquor license.
Coming Soon: Hub on Causeway’s ArcLight Cinemas’ Café Bar (60 Causeway St. at Lomasney Way) opens later this month with pre- and post-film cocktails and snacks. Enhance your movie-going experience with nacho tots, spiced popcorn with blends from Sofra and Mamaleh’s Delicatessen, croque monsieur paninis, and hot dogs doused in nacho cheese.
New York’s Broken Coconut — motto: “eat pretty” — opens at One Seaport’s courtyard (30 Northern Ave. at Fan Pier Boulevard) in spring 2020, next to Equinox Fitness Club. Dine like the Kardashians on dairy-free coconut yogurt, blended smoothie bowls, oats, grain bowls, poke, and salads.
New Hours: Somerville’s acclaimed Tasting Counter (14 Tyler St. at Somerville Avenue) will open on Mondays starting Nov. 11, with wine bar service — choose slightly less expensive a la carte dishes or from a three-course, $35 menu: pork rillette and country ham, foraged mushroom toast, sourdough pasta, and more.
Moves: Allston pop-up Café Beatrice (182 Western Ave. at Jay Street) has closed. Allston resident and restaurateur Will Gilson (Puritan & Company) helmed the six-month pop-up, named after his newborn daughter. He’ll take his toasts and sandwiches to East Cambridge’s Cambridge Crossing development in 2020.
Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.