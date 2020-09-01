fb-pixel

Mass. Senate primary

At City Hall, voters hunt for ballot drop boxes while other hit the polls

With mail-in ballots playing an outsize role in Tuesday’s primary elections, some observers are keeping their eyes peeled for any problems at polling locations. 4:41 p.m.
Markey/Kennedy primary ends like an episode of ‘Seinfeld’

The contest was mainly about the hopes and dreams of two privileged, straight, white men who would vote pretty much exactly the same way as the other would have on every bill in the future.
Latest updates from Election Day

Turnout in Boston was just over 54,000 as of noonTown clerks deal with both mail-in and in-person votingGalvin expects high overall turnout

Polls close after a highly unusual Election Day

Polls closed on an Election Day unlike any other Tuesday, with many voters having already cast ballots either by mail or during an early voting period, and voters who decided to appear in person trickling into polling places around Massachusetts.
Kennedy
Markey
Other
0.0% Reporting

Source: AP

US Senate (D)

US Senate (D)

Update in 16

0.05% Reporting

Edward MarkeyEdward Markey
57.2%127 votesJoseph KennedyJoseph Kennedy
42.8%95 votes

Source: AP

US House - 4th District (D)

Update in 16

0.00% Reporting

Jake AuchinclossJake Auchincloss
0.0%0 votesDavid CavellDavid Cavell
0.0%0 votesBecky GrossmanBecky Grossman
0.0%0 votesAlan KhazeiAlan Khazei
0.0%0 votesIhssane LeckeyIhssane Leckey
0.0%0 votesNatalia LinosNatalia Linos
0.0%0 votesJesse MermellJesse Mermell
0.0%0 votes

Source: AP

Show full results

US House - First District (D)

Update in 16

0.36% Reporting

Richard NealRichard Neal
57.7%128 votesAlex MorseAlex Morse
42.3%94 votes

Source: AP

Show full results

More races

US Senate (R)

Update in 16

0.05% Reporting

Kevin O'ConnorKevin O'Connor
62.5%20 votesShiva AyyaduraiShiva Ayyadurai
37.5%12 votes

Source: AP

Show full results

US HOUSE - SIXTH DISTRICT (D)

Update in 16

0.00% Reporting

Seth MoultonSeth Moulton
0.0%0 votesJamie BelsitoJamie Belsito
0.0%0 votesAngus McQuilkenAngus McQuilken
0.0%0 votes

Source: AP

Show full results

US HOUSE - Eighth DISTRICT (D)

Update in 16

0.00% Reporting

Stephen LynchStephen Lynch
0.0%0 votesRobbie GoldsteinRobbie Goldstein
0.0%0 votes

Source: AP

Show full results

Trump visits Kenosha, calls violence ‘domestic terrorism’

President Trump stood at the epicenter of the latest eruption over racial injustice Tuesday and came down squarely on the side of law enforcement, blaming “domestic terror” for the violence in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Trump wins delay of New York subpoena for his tax returns

President Donald Trump won an order delaying enforcement of the Manhattan district attorney’s subpoena for his tax returns while a federal appeals court considers his latest legal challenge.

Trump’s latest conspiracy theory: Thugs on a plane dressed all in black

President Trump described mysterious people in “dark shadows” secretly pulling the strings of his Democratic challenger amid the street protests against racial injustice.

Live updates from the Massachusetts primary elections

Globe reporters are providing live updates from Tuesday’s Massachusetts primary elections.

Trump wades into racial tensions with Tuesday visit to Kenosha, Wis.

Appeals court keeps Michael Flynn case alive, won’t order dismissal

Presiding justice: Ruth Bader Ginsburg officiates family friend’s wedding

‘He’s stoking violence’: Biden blames Trump for violence nationwide at Pittsburgh campaign stop

George Floyd. Sacagawea. The guy who invented air conditioning. Nominations are in for statues in Trump’s garden

Americans’ suggestions of suitable statues for President Donald Trump’s planned National Garden of American Heroes are in, and they look considerably different from the predominantly white worthies that the administration has locked in for many of the pedestals. The outside nominations are more activist, less white, and far more indigenous.

A Republican strategist and a Bernie Sanders adviser find common ground: spurring Latino voters to defeat Trump

The alliance between Republican Mike Madrid and Democrat Chuck Rocha is emblematic of the unwieldy tent being built by Democrats to take on what they see as a threat to democracy: Trump and Trumpism.

‘Fanning the flames’: Democrats accuse Trump of stoking violence

Democrats on Sunday accused President Trump of trying to inflame racial tensions to benefit his campaign as he praised supporters who clashed with protesters in Portland, Oregon, where one man died overnight, and announced he will travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin, amid anger over the shooting of another Black man by police.

Democrats seeking to compel in-person election security briefings

Racing the political clock, frustrated Democrats on Sunday searched for a way to force the Trump administration to continue briefing Congress in person about foreign attempts to interfere in the November election.

Trump to visit Kenosha Tuesday, potentially stoking tensions

President Donald Trump will travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, amid fury over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in the back, which left the 29-year-old Black man paralyzed.

Could it happen again? Democrats are wary of a 2016 repeat by Trump

By traditional standards, President Trump's reelection should be a longshot. But Democrats say they won't be overconfident as the fall campaign begins.

Trump still faces skepticism in suburbs following GOP convention

President Trump's campaign is focusing on suburban voters who may be willing to support him.

Top general says no role for military in presidential vote

The US armed forces will have no role in carrying out the election process or resolving a disputed vote, the top US military officer has told Congress.