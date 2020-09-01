Update in 16
0.05% Reporting
Update in 16
0.00% Reporting
Update in 16
0.36% Reporting
Update in 16
0.05% Reporting
Update in 16
0.00% Reporting
Update in 16
0.00% Reporting
Americans’ suggestions of suitable statues for President Donald Trump’s planned National Garden of American Heroes are in, and they look considerably different from the predominantly white worthies that the administration has locked in for many of the pedestals. The outside nominations are more activist, less white, and far more indigenous.
The alliance between Republican Mike Madrid and Democrat Chuck Rocha is emblematic of the unwieldy tent being built by Democrats to take on what they see as a threat to democracy: Trump and Trumpism.
Democrats on Sunday accused President Trump of trying to inflame racial tensions to benefit his campaign as he praised supporters who clashed with protesters in Portland, Oregon, where one man died overnight, and announced he will travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin, amid anger over the shooting of another Black man by police.
Racing the political clock, frustrated Democrats on Sunday searched for a way to force the Trump administration to continue briefing Congress in person about foreign attempts to interfere in the November election.
President Donald Trump will travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, amid fury over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in the back, which left the 29-year-old Black man paralyzed.
By traditional standards, President Trump's reelection should be a longshot. But Democrats say they won't be overconfident as the fall campaign begins.
President Trump's campaign is focusing on suburban voters who may be willing to support him.
The US armed forces will have no role in carrying out the election process or resolving a disputed vote, the top US military officer has told Congress.