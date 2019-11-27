The United States resettled zero refugees in the month of October. It was the first time since reporting began that the number was so low.

That’s down from roughly 5,000 refugees resettled each October over the past five years, according to World Relief, a faith-based relief and development organization, which blamed the drop on a pause the US State Department placed on refugee admissions “that has resulted in hundreds of canceled flights and thrust thousands of hopeful refugees back into a state of uncertainty.”

Among the refugees cancelling flights were 126 people who were scheduled for resettlement by World Relief, almost all of whom were meeting family already living in the United States, the organization said. Jenny Yang, World Relief’s vice president of advocacy and policy, said the country has locked its gates amid “the world’s worst refugee crisis since World War II.”