Brady is stepping down after 16 years as honorary co-chair of the Best Buddies Challenge in Hyannis Port, an annual cycling, run, and walk fundraiser that raises money for the international organization, Best Buddies announced Tuesday. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri and Congressman Joseph Kennedy III, the event’s current co-chairs, will be filling the leadership gap, the organization said in a statement.

The event is also seeing two new co-chairs; Julian Edelman of the New England Patriots and Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics.

“This organization has become a part of my life,” Brady said in the statement. “I love meeting the inspiring buddies at events, seeing their smiles, and hearing them talk about how Best Buddies has changed their lives for the better by helping them make friends at school and find meaningful jobs in their local communities.

“I am incredibly proud of all the great things that we have accomplished with the Best Buddies Challenge: Hyannis Port over the years and I look forward to continuing to support the organization as a Global Ambassador.”

Best Buddies International is a nonprofit organization founded in 1989 that works through a volunteer network to provide opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The 2020 local Best Buddies Challenge will take place June 6 and feature food from Brady’s ex-personal chef Allen Campbell and a music concert at Big Night Live, the new music venue at Hub on Causeway, the charity said.

“We are forever thankful for Tom’s commitment to our cause and mission-driven initiatives that will continue to create friendships, jobs, leadership development training, and inclusive living opportunities for people with special abilities,” Anthony K. Shriver, the founder, chairman, and CEO of Best Buddies International, said in the statement. “We look forward to seeing all of the phenomenal things he will help us accomplish as a Global Ambassador.”

