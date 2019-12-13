After nearly 59 years in business, it looks like Skippy White’s legendary record shop is shutting down for good.

White announced his plans Tuesday, saying the shop would remain open “at least through the end of the year" until most of the inventory is sold, according to postings on his Facebook page.

“Well, it’s Christmas time and everyone is doing their Christmas shopping. Everywhere, that is except at the record shop,” White wrote in the initial Facebook posting. “Most folks go to the mall. I don’t know how they fight for a parking space and then join in with the crowds at all the stores in the mall. Those that can’t take this kind of torture, go on line and make their purchases on the internet and wait for their packages to show up (if they don’t get stolen). As for Skippy White’s Records at 1971 Columbus Ave. Egleston Square Roxbury, this looks like our last Christmas. With sales dwindling over the last several years on CD’S and even with some added LP vinyl sales, it looks like the end is in sight. We will down price everything in the store. Come in and take advantage of our going out of business sale. We’ve been in business since 1961, that’s almost 59 years so come on in the store . Remember, everything is on sale. If it isn’t nailed down, it’s got to go. And thank you for your support all these years.”