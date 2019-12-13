After nearly 59 years in business, it looks like Skippy White’s legendary record shop is shutting down for good.
White announced his plans Tuesday, saying the shop would remain open “at least through the end of the year" until most of the inventory is sold, according to postings on his Facebook page.
“Well, it’s Christmas time and everyone is doing their Christmas shopping. Everywhere, that is except at the record shop,” White wrote in the initial Facebook posting. “Most folks go to the mall. I don’t know how they fight for a parking space and then join in with the crowds at all the stores in the mall. Those that can’t take this kind of torture, go on line and make their purchases on the internet and wait for their packages to show up (if they don’t get stolen). As for Skippy White’s Records at 1971 Columbus Ave. Egleston Square Roxbury, this looks like our last Christmas. With sales dwindling over the last several years on CD’S and even with some added LP vinyl sales, it looks like the end is in sight. We will down price everything in the store. Come in and take advantage of our going out of business sale. We’ve been in business since 1961, that’s almost 59 years so come on in the store . Remember, everything is on sale. If it isn’t nailed down, it’s got to go. And thank you for your support all these years.”
That announcement on White’s Facebook page was met with scores of comments from longtime customers and fans, who wrote heartfelt messages and reminisced about buying music at his store, which many described as “an institution.”
Skippy White has been selling music since the 1960s. According the Boston Globe archives, the original Skippy White’s was located on Washington Street between Lenox and Northampton streets in the South End. The Globe reported that White later moved his store across the street, and when the MBTA Orange Line was rerouted and the El came down, he moved again a few blocks north to Massachusetts Avenue.
“There was nobody left except me and a wig store,” White said in a 1992 interview with the Globe.
After making the announcement about his plans to close his Egleston Square shop, White followed up with another Facebook post and thanked everyone who responded.
“It’s been a long rough and rocky road,” he wrote. “It’s great to know that you are remembered and appreciated.”
White also wanted to remind his fans that he’ll continue to be a presence on the radio.
“In the meantime this does not effect the radio shows I do,” he wrote. "The ‘Time Tunnel’ is still on Saturday morning from 8 to 11 and the "Gospel Train " can be heard Sunday morning from 7 to 10. If you download the app, "98.1FM The Urban Heat ", you can listen on your smartphone. Because the Urban Heat is currently not on the radio (don’t give up hope), I am starting another edition of the "Gospel Train " on WBCA-FM 102.9 this Sunday at 6 p.m. Those who don’t have a computer or a smartphone can now enjoy some great Gospel music for an hour on Sunday evening."
