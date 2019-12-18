The teacher, who was not identified, was “immediately removed” from the classroom, fired, and “will not be allowed on our campus for any event or reason,” Haviland said. The teacher will also not be allowed to have any other roles within North Attleborough Public Schools in the future.

Several students reported the teacher for “leading conversations in a classroom about smoking marijuana” and said the teacher was also seen consuming marijuana, North Attleborough High School principal Peter Haviland told families in a Monday letter. It’s not clear what form of marijuana the teacher consumed.

A North Attleborough substitute teacher was fired from the school district Monday after allegedly consuming marijuana in front of students in a high school classroom, the school’s principal said.

“The behavior in question was unexpected, unanticipated, and based on all experiences, there was never any indication or cause for concern related to this individual’s performance," Haviland wrote in the letter. “Regardless, no student should have to endure the lack of confidence and trust created by this individual’s behavior.”

Haviland thanked the students who reported the incident and said school administrators and counselors will be available for any students who have ongoing concerns about the incident.

“The quick actions of the students to report their concerns is an accurate reflection of the values of this school and community and serves as comforting evidence demonstrating that our students share and uphold these common values of safety and appropriateness within our school,” Haviland wrote in a separate statement. ”It was their quick decisions to report the concerns which allowed our school to immediately intervene and remove the individual who created the unsafe environment. We are proud of our students and grateful to them for the level of maturity and courage they showed during this unfortunate and unprecedented experience.”

