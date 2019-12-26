Op-ed pieces (literally, opposite the editorial page) represent the views of individual columnists and contributing writers. Unlike the editorial page, these columns does not reflect the institutional views of the Globe. They are an opportunity for the Globe to reflect the diverse views of people in the community –and viewpoints may be presented that run counter to the Globe Editorial Board’s position.

The Boston Globe welcomes unsolicited op-ed offerings. Please keep the piece to 700 words and send by e-mail to oped@globe.com, by fax to 617-929-2098, or by mail to:

Op-ed Editor, The Boston Globe