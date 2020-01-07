On dense 100 percent whole-grain bread, whole wheat bagels, and Nordic bread, which are normally difficult to penetrate with flavor, the taste is buttery and moist. Many spreads don’t stand a chance on such hearty bread; the taste is either obliterated, or just adds to the heaviness of the bread. Milkadamia butter lightens the taste of toasted bread in some cases more than dairy butter.

Bread and butter. It’s about sustenance, but it’s also about ethics and taste. Milkadamia Buttery Spread, made from macadamia nuts, is not merely a dairy substitute, it’s a superb-tasting, nut-based butter. It melts and penetrates toast and pancakes with a “butterfat-rich,” indulgent, dreamy taste. It glistens like traditional butter when spread and doesn’t have a synthetic or heavy after-taste.

Advertisement

The Milkademia line started in Australia (where macadamia nuts originally came from) with nut milks and creamers. They froth well, and their virtue, besides being additional plant-based options, is that they don’t mask the flavor of ingredients they’re either poured into or baked with. The buttery spread is similar, only much richer tasting as one would want in butter.

To go beyond bread and butter, sauté minced garlic and Milkadamia butter. Add a vegetable like asparagus, sauté a bit more and finish with a squeeze of lemon. Add to cooked pasta.

Macadamias have one of the best omega 3:6 ratios. Additionally, all products are vegan, non-GMO, and gluten-free. The butter is salted and comes in an 8-ounce compostable tub for $5.99. Find it shelved in the chilled dairy section adjacent to dairy and other dairy-alternative spreads. Its production has less impact on the environment than does regular butter, and is slightly better for your health. But of greatest importance, it tastes good. Sold in most Whole Foods stores.

RACHEL ELLNER