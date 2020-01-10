Here’s your chance to try the new Café Beatrice before it opens at the forthcoming Cambridge Crossing complex later this year. Helmed by Will Gilson (Inman Square’s Puritan & Co.), Beatrice was a hit when it operated as a mellow all-day café in Allston; it later shuttered in preparation for its permanent home in East Cambridge.

Stop by on Saturday, Jan. 18, and Saturday, Jan. 25, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. for breakfast sandwiches, sweet treats, and savory plates from executive pastry chef Brian Mercury. The pop-up is next door to Puritan (1164 Cambridge St., Cambridge). Where else might you find an Italian grinder croissant?