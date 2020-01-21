Fish fillets are cut and vacuum-sealed individually, allowing you to thaw only what you need.

A good New Year’s resolution to make — and keep — is to eat more fish. An easy and convenient way to do this is to stash a dozen or so portions of seafood in your freezer, readily available when you want to serve fish for dinner. Quality frozen fish is what Boston-based North Coast Seafoods’ new “Naked” line offers. Naked means there are no preservatives, chemicals, or antibiotics used in raising or processing the seafood. Choices include one-pound bags of sea scallops from the Gulf of Maine, wild Icelandic cod, wild Alaskan salmon, farmed Norwegian salmon, and cooked and raw shrimp from India. (Prices range from $9.99 to $16.99 per pound depending on the item.) Fish fillets are cut and vacuum-sealed individually, allowing you to thaw only what you need. With frozen scallops and shrimp, it’s easy to grab the amount you want. All are flash-frozen within minutes or a few hours of catch (or harvest) to preserve freshness and moisture. Because fish can be expensive, it’s nice to know you’re getting good quality seafood, responsibly farmed or when wild, certified sustainable by the Marine Stewardship Council. You can thaw the seafood in the refrigerator for about eight hours or, much faster, let it sit in cool water (or under cool running water) for about 10 minutes. Then cook up something healthful for dinner. Available at most Shaw’s, Star Market, and Big Y store locations. Learn more at: www.nakedseafoods.com