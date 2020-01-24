Donna Jackson Nakazawa David Wilson for The Boston Globe (custom credit)

Donna Jackson Nakazawa came to her latest book as both a science journalist and a patient. Between 2001 and 2005, she lived through two bouts of Guillain-Barré Syndrome, spending months hospitalized and bedridden at home. In addition to the paralyzing effects of the autoimmune disease, Jackson Nakazawa began noticing cognitive symptoms as well. “I found my brain kind of stuttering,” she said, “I’d try to tie my daughter’s shoes and I’d be back to bunny loops. I just had this feeling that my brain was not my own.”

Doctors said she was just depressed, a natural consequence of her situation. But Jackson Nakazawa suspected there was some connection between her physical illness and her brain, and she began scouring the research, “in a desperate search for my own answers, but also because I’m a science nerd,” she said. “I started to see these studies coming out.” The star of the studies was a brain cell called microglia, previously discounted as boring robot cells, tasked with simply cleaning up brain clutter.