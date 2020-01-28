“They saw a gentleman jump from the second floor,” Nardelli said.

Deputy Fire Chief Brian Nardelli said firefighters responded to 11 Field St. at 3:01 a.m. and saw smoke coming from the rear of the two-story building and a glow on the second floor.

A man jumped from the window of a burning building in Brockton early Tuesday morning, officials said.

The man landed in bushes below and wasn’t severely injured, he said. He was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A woman suffering what appeared to be smoke inhalation also was taken to the hospital, he said.

Nardelli said the cause of the fire appears to be an overheated wire that was connected to a space heater. Firefighters were able to stop it from spreading but there was water and smoke damage throughout the building, he said.

Five occupants were displaced as a result of the fire, he said.









