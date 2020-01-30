Openings: Michael Serpa (Select Oyster Bar) has launched Grand Tour, a Parisian-style bistro in the Back Bay (314 Newbury St. at Hereford Street). Enjoy steak frites, rabbit in mustard sauce, caviar omelettes, and escargot pie in a renovated brownstone, with a 50-seat dining room plus a patio. David Nevins (Neptune Oyster) oversees the kitchen. Sip rose from 11:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and until 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Closings: Hi and bye: Central Square’s Central Kitchen (567 Massachusetts Ave. at Norfolk Street) will soon make way for a marijuana facility. The bistro has been in business for 20 years — “since before Instagram,” notes owner Gary Strack — but will close as Western Front, a dispensary, moves in. But no hard feelings: “We had our 20-year anniversary in April, and that was a coda for me. It was a decision-making moment. What did I want to do and who do I want to be next?” he muses. Lately, he’s been using the space to host small pop-ups. Happily, Strack’s Brick & Mortar cocktail lounge will remain on the building’s second floor. “I can’t quit Central Square,” he says.