Openings: Michael Serpa (Select Oyster Bar) has launched Grand Tour, a Parisian-style bistro in the Back Bay (314 Newbury St. at Hereford Street). Enjoy steak frites, rabbit in mustard sauce, caviar omelettes, and escargot pie in a renovated brownstone, with a 50-seat dining room plus a patio. David Nevins (Neptune Oyster) oversees the kitchen. Sip rose from 11:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and until 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Closings: Hi and bye: Central Square’s Central Kitchen (567 Massachusetts Ave. at Norfolk Street) will soon make way for a marijuana facility. The bistro has been in business for 20 years — “since before Instagram,” notes owner Gary Strack — but will close as Western Front, a dispensary, moves in. But no hard feelings: “We had our 20-year anniversary in April, and that was a coda for me. It was a decision-making moment. What did I want to do and who do I want to be next?” he muses. Lately, he’s been using the space to host small pop-ups. Happily, Strack’s Brick & Mortar cocktail lounge will remain on the building’s second floor. “I can’t quit Central Square,” he says.
Medford’s Chicken & Rice Guys (64 Salem St. at Oakland Street) has closed, citing damage from a December flood. “The flooding that damaged the building on Dec. 22 was so severe that it doesn’t make sense for us to return to the location, and instead use our resources to expand the business in other ways. We are currently looking for possible new spaces, and will keep you all updated on any new openings,” they wrote in a Facebook post. Their restaurants and food trucks are known for grilled halal chicken doused in creamy garlic sauce over rice.
Brunch: Brookline’s new Bar ‘Cino (1032 Beacon St. at Carlton Street) starts brunch service this weekend, serving breakfast pizza topped with eggs, strata, spelt waffles, and more. Visit from 10:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
