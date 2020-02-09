Harris’s death “remains under investigation" by the State Police detective unit assigned to Morrissey’s office, "but foul play is not suspected at this time,” David Traub, a spokesman for Morrissey, said in an e-mail Sunday.

An MBTA bus driver killed in an accident at the Quincy Center Station busway Saturday was identified Sunday as Sanyi Harris, 45, of Brockton, by the office of Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey.

The incident that caused her death was reported to Quincy police about 12:49 p.m. Saturday, Traub said. Harris “was transported to Quincy Medical Center but did not survive her injuries,” he said.

Advertisement

The Boston Carmen’s Union, which represents bus drivers, train operators, and other Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority staff, posted a tribute to Harris on its website Saturday, after her death was announced but before her identity was released.

“We’re sure today was like any other for our union sister. She punched in, worked hard to get her riders safely to their destinations, and looked forward to going home at the end of her shift," the union wrote. "Sadly, she did not make it home, which underscores the dangers inherent in the type of work we do.”

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.