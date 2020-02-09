The accident happened at about 12:45 p.m. , according to MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo.

The employee, who was not identified , suffered a “fatal injury during a tragic accident involving an MBTA bus at the Quincy Center Station busway,” MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said in a statement Saturday night.

A Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority employee was killed in an accident involving an MBTA bus in Quincy Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Quincy firefighters responded to a call, and when they arrived, a woman had been pulled out from under the bus, Fire Captain Patrick Dee said.

The woman was already being treated by EMTs, Dee said.

Advertisement

He had no further information.

Quincy police referred calls to the MBTA Transit Police.

An official with Transit Police did not immediately respond for a request for comment Saturday night.

An investigation is ongoing, Poftak said.

“While the investigation continues, the T asks the public to keep the victim’s family in their thoughts and prayers,” he said in the statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.