But then Chris Rock and Steve Martin took the stage, and it felt like the gears were kicking in. Essentially, the pair were hosting in a “not hosting” way, as Martin put it. They performed the ritualistic picking on the Hollywood players, with Rock singling out Mahershala Ali to note that having two Oscars isn’t everything. “You know what that means when the cops pull him over? Nothing.” He told Martin Scorsese, “I loved the first season of ‘The Irishman,’ ” and he noted, about the movie “Ford V. Ferrari,” “I got a Ford. I got a Ferrari. It ain’t even close. That’s like Halle Berry versus gum disease.”

At the top of the night Sunday, the hostless Oscarcast went for full-on weird. It was instant happy time, as Janelle Monáe led a song-and-dance sequence from out of nowhere, at first themed around “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” before morphing into a lively medley with Billy Porter and dancers dressed up as characters from a number of films, including “Midsommar” and “Us.”

Martin: “Think how much the Oscars have changed in the past 92 years. Back in 1929, there were no black acting nominees.”

Rock: “And now in 2020, we’ve got one.”

It was short and sweet, emphasis on short. Next thing we knew, best supporting actor winner Brad Pitt was onstage, able to continue to be charming despite having already made a number of charming acceptance speeches this awards season. He began with a quick political comment — “They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week” — and then sincerely thanked “Once Upon a Time . . . in Hollywood” director Quentin Tarantino and co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, admitting he was “a bit gobsmacked” by the whole thing.

If you wanted pre-show, you got pre-show. Hours and hours of pre-show, on E!, on ABC, and on social media. At this point, the TV spectacle of people swanning down the red carpet, sweeping it with the trains of their puffy dresses, struggling not to trip, rip, or burp, lasts almost as long as the Oscar ceremony itself.

Porter was on hand on ABC to spread his warm vibe over everyone he spoke to, a vision in a gold feathered top, printed ball skirt, and platform shoes. The E! crew, led by Ryan Seacrest (until 7:30, when he switched over to ABC), always wins in terms of naked enthusiasm; the Oscar red carpet is their annual raison d’etre. But Porter — whose MC skills are featured on “Pose” — was a sight for sore eyes. He towered above all.

There were many deluxe gowns being gushed over and analyzed. Natalie Portman’s Dior cape was embroidered with the names of the female directors whose movies were overlooked this year, Sandra Oh made what Porter called “a sleeve statement,” Maya Rudolph wore green earrings that once dangled from Beyonce’s ear lobes, and Spike Lee used the carpet as an opportunity to pay tribute to his friend Kobe Bryant. He wore sneakers and a purple tuxedo with the number 24 patched on the front and the back. “Tribute, honor, homage,” he told ABC. “We all miss him.” But neon-haired and black-nailed Billie Eilish may have triumphed over them all simply for slipping some pop defiance into the mix, wearing a fuzzy oversized suit that was just this side of a terrycloth bathrobe.

