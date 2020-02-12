The Massachusetts State Police Dive Team on Wednesday completed a two-day search of local waters for a woman reported missing on Super Bowl Sunday, authorities said. But there were no new clues found in the disappearance of Abbie Flynn who was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 2 near her home in East Gloucester. Divers searched waters adjacent to areas where Flynn was known to walk, including Brace Cove, Niles Beach, and the waters off the Dog Bar breakwater, State Police said in a statement. Troopers also deployed a sonar device to detect underwater objects or anomalies, the statement said. State Police and local police previously searched paths and wooded areas near where Flynn, 59, was known to walk. Gloucester police are continuing to investigate Flynn’s disappearance. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 978-283-1212.





HANOVER, N.H.

Town to hold hearing sanctuary community status

A New Hampshire community will move one step closer to becoming a so-called sanctuary city for immigrants. The Hanover Selectboard voted unanimously Monday to hold a public hearing about what it is calling the “Welcoming Hanover” ordinance, the Valley News reported. It would prohibit local police from cooperating with federal immigration authorities. Rise Upper Valley, a grass-roots organization, has been advocating for the measure since it was proposed in late January. Town Manager Julia Griffin said on Monday that she had consulted a town attorney to revise the original proposal. The revised proposal removes a provision that would have required town officials to alert residents of the presence of federal immigration authorities in Hanover. Griffin said it was the only portion that the town counsel found legally questionable. The public hearing is scheduled for March 23. (AP)

MARS HILL, Maine

Proposal would save rural ambulance service

Rural communities in northern Maine will be assured of access to emergency medical services if the Maine Legislature approves of a proposal that is headed to a committee. Maine Democrats said in a statement that the proposal would allow town-run ambulance services in the towns of Blaine, Bridgewater and Mars Hill, which are all located in Aroostook County. The towns recently learned they would no longer receive ambulance services through a private company, said Democratic Senator Mike Carpenter of Houlton, who sponsored the law change. The towns were originally slated to lose ambulance service in December, but were able to delay the end of service until April, Carpenter said. He said the law change would go into effect as soon as the previous contract expires. The proposal has been submitted to a committee that handles public safety legislation. (AP)

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt.

Warm weather brings bears out, state says

Vermont wildlife officials say bears are more active than normal this winter thanks to mild weather and an abundance of accessible food. Forrest Hammond, a bear biologist with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife, said as long as bears have access to food they will remain active, the Caledonian Record reported Wednesday. Bears hibernate when food becomes scarce or hard to find. The milder weather this winter, combined with an abundance of acorns and beechnuts, have created ideal conditions for bears to remain active. ‘‘We have a lot less snow this winter, and temperatures have been higher than normal, making it even more tempting for bears to wake up and seek a snack,’’ Hammond said. Wildlife officials have recommended moving any potential outdoor food sources to prevent attracting bears. (AP)

