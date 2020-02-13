Former White House chief of staff John Kelly vigorously defended former National Security Council staffer Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman in a speaking event at Drew University in New Jersey on Wednesday night, according to a report in the Atlantic, telling students Vindman acted lawfully when he reported his concerns about President Trump’s call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“He did exactly what we teach them to do from cradle to grave,” Kelly, a retired Marine Corps general, told a crowd of students and others, according to the Atlantic. “He went and told his boss what he just heard.”

Vindman was escorted from grounds of the White House on Friday, just days after Trump was acquitted of impeachment charges in the Republican-controlled Senate for pressuring the president of Ukraine to announce investigations into his political rivals as he held up millions in US military aid. Vindman, who listened in on the call, reported his concerns to superiors and testified before the House Intelligence Committee last fall after he was subpoenaed by House Democrats.