The men involved in the crash were identified as Gary Muise, 52, of Peabody and Jared Bielunis, 37, of Hatfield, officials said.

Around 3 p.m., a snow machine rider reported a collision between two snow machine riders on Trail 134, according to a statement from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. Medical and rescue personnel responded, including two helicopters from the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advanced Response Team.

Muise was brought by Colbrook Fire and Rescue from the scene in an Argo utility vehicle to a landing zone near 4 Mile Brook Road and Greenough Pond Road, where he was flown by helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., officials said. Bielunis was brought in a rescue sled hauled by an ATV to an ambulance at a parking area near Diamond Pond Road in Stewartstown. He was first brought to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook, but was later flown by helicopter to DHMC.

Through information gathered at the scene and interviews with witnesses, investigators determined that the two men were riding in opposite directions on the same trail when they crashed, the statement said. Both men were wearing appropriate safety gear and equipment, and alcohol or drugs were not a factor.

