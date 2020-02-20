The police chief of a small New Hampshire town walked home in his underwear after losing his job this week, according to media reports.

The New Hampshire Union Leader reported that Croydon Police Chief Richard Lee said he had no choice but to leave Town Hall in his underwear Tuesday after the selectmen voted to dissolve the town’s police department. Lee was the lone employee of the department.

“I was told that I had to turn over the keys to the cruiser and my uniform immediately," Lee told the Union Leader Wednesday. “I had no other means of transportation, as the cruiser is a take-home vehicle, and I have no spare clothes in the office, so I did as ordered.”