“It’s like he’s taking South Carolina for granted,” said Linda Love, 67, who came this week to phone bank for Biden despite her frustrations. “You cannot treat African Americans like that. You cannot take us for granted.”

For months, former vice president Joe Biden has counted on South Carolina as a sure early win in the Democratic presidential race that would leave no question he was the party’s best choice to take on President Trump. But after lackluster performances in Iowa and New Hampshire, sinking national poll numbers, and mediocre debate performances, many people in South Carolina cringe at the notion that its diverse electorate would rescue Biden’s struggling campaign.

Advertisement

Biden’s campaign no longer calls the state his firewall, now referring to it as a “springboard” to more victories on Super Tuesday, which follows three days after the Feb. 29 primary here. And he still could pull off a win in South Carolina, where he has consistently led in the polls. But Biden’s status as the unshakable front-runner has slipped and his firewall is showing cracks.

A poll released Friday from Winthrop University found Biden’s lead in South Carolina down to five percentage points over Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, barely more than the margin of error and consistent with other recent polls showing a tight race.

Biden’s 24 percent support is down by 13 points since the last Winthrop poll in September. Sanders came in at 19 percent followed by billionaire investor Tom Steyer at 15 percent. The poll found Biden has the support of 31 percent of Black voters, which is important in a state in which Blacks are about 60 percent of the Democratic electorate.

One in five voters are still undecided and 43 percent said they might change their mind.

Advertisement

This week, as Biden campaigned in Nevada before Saturday’s caucuses, one of his top surrogates, former secretary of state John Kerry, came to this suburb near the North Carolina border to fire up volunteers.

Instead, he met a room full of worry.

“We’re all aware of the polls and the primaries that have occurred in Iowa and New Hampshire. How can this campaign gain momentum within itself?” Kerry was asked by Sally Schimelpfenig 66, of York. “We’re the quiet group. I think we need to make noise.”

“I’m not being quiet…I’m here because I know what you have to do, you have to fight for it,” Kerry responded, pitching Biden as a unifying candidate and the best equipped to win key battleground states in the Midwest.

Then Love piped up, worrying about Trump’s attacks on Biden’s son, Hunter, for his work in Ukraine.

“You know Trump is going to attack [Biden] on his son in Ukraine. How do we get past those personal attacks?” she asked Kerry.

Many in the state still believe Biden has a strong chance at victory, if not by the margins he once expected. On the day of the New Hampshire primary, as it became clear he would not perform well, Biden came to Columbia, a sign of how much he is counting on South Carolina.

“Oh, he’s going to win South Carolina, no doubt about it in my mind," said Jim Thompson, chairman of the York County Democratic Party. “Not by 30 points, but I would say 12, 14 points, a significant margin.”

Advertisement

Still, Thompson and others acknowledge the strong organizing power of Sanders in the state and the undeniable presence of Steyer, who has flooded the airwaves with ads. Former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg is not on the South Carolina ballot.

York County, home to about 15 percent of the state’s Democratic voters, is a popular stop for presidential hopefuls. The last time Biden came was in August.

Love said Biden should have visited more often and needs to improve in the polls to make people feel confident about entrusting him with their vote.

“If Joe doesn’t come up in the polls I think that’s going to hurt him,' she said. "That’s how bad we want to beat Trump.”

Outside urban centers like Columbia and Charleston, and away from middle-class suburbs like Rock Hill, many of the voters Biden is counting on live in rural areas where people struggle with low wages, underfunded schools, and little access to doctors and hospitals.

In Mullins, a small town in rural Marion County, Miko Pickett, 51, said she has watched other campaigns organize while Biden has not.

“[Biden] assumes he has it locked in and truthfully, he does,” said Pickett, who until recently served on the executive committee of the county Democratic party. “If nobody else came to Marion County, on election day, I guarantee Marion County is going 100 percent for Biden, or 90 percent. But where he’s mistaken is people are showing up. Bernie is here and he is showing up. Tom Steyer is here. I think they’re going to give him a run for his money, and that’s just my county.”

Advertisement

A quarter of Marion County residents live in poverty, one of the highest rates in the state.

Lynette Hannah, 57, lived in the same house for 36 years until a tree fell on it during a hurricane in 2016. The roof started to leak and the floors were damaged, but she stayed for three years while she fought to be approved for a new home through a federal disaster recovery program.

Only after she was approved did she learn that she could not move into the new house because she was behind on her county trash collection bill, a $17-a-month fee that many people here cannot afford. They are charged even if they dispose of their own trash.

Hannah said she always votes but has not had time to follow politics closely. At this point, she is thinking of voting for Steyer. Hannah’s younger sister Terri Brigman, 55, likes Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren. “Give a woman a chance. We are smart,” she said.

Brigman said people in Mullins initially assumed they would vote for Biden because of his association with former president Barack Obama. But then Trump started to worry them with his accusations about Biden’s son, she said.

“Now they say, ‘Hey, well Biden is a crook, too,’ ” Brigman said.

Pickett said Sanders’ ground game in Marion County has been the best thanks to one relentless organizer. And his platform makes sense to people here, especially raising the minimum wage, which has been $7.25 in South Carolina for more than a decade.

Advertisement

“Bernie’s message, it resonates with our community,” Pickett said. “Fifteen dollars an hour would change life.”

Nevertheless, the Obama legacy is hard to shake. Brenda Bennett, 65, still believes Biden is a solid bet to beat Trump. She laughs at the idea of Sanders as the nominee.

Bennett, who lives in a neat white trailer home in Mullins, recently retired from a factory where she sealed ready-to-eat meals for the military. Her starting wage was about $7.25 an hour, she said. Eighteen years later, it had risen only to $11.92.

No one has come to knock on her door or left campaign flyers, Bennett said. But she doubts any of the candidates or their staff would understand how hard she has worked to put together a life on meager wages.

“They haven’t been there. You got to be in there on the poverty line,” she said. “Or beneath poverty, they’ll know then. They ain’t touched the surface."





Laura Krantz can be reached at laura.krantz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurakrantz.