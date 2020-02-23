Galvin will kick off the early voting week at Brookline Town Hall Monday morning at 9 a.m., his office said.

On March 3, Massachusetts will be among 15 states and territories holding electoral contests that day. Due to the large number of candidates vying to challenge President Trump in November, voter turnout is expected to be high, Secretary of State William Galvin has said.

For the first time, Massachusetts voters this year will be able to cast ballots early for a presidential primary election, giving them five days starting Monday to vote ahead of Super Tuesday.

Debra O’Malley, a Galvin spokeswoman, offered some advice for voters who intend to vote early.

Advertisement

“They should plan ahead, double check their registration status, and double check their polling place,” she said in an interview.

Here’s how you can vote early in Massachusetts this week.

When is the early voting period?

It starts Monday and runs through Friday, according to Galvin’s statement. Early voting will be available in every city and town during the local election office’s regular business hours, the statement said, while some communities will also offer extended hours and additional locations for early voting.

Where and when do I go to vote?

Registered voters can find out where and when their community offers early voting by visiting the Massachusetts Secretary of State’s early voting website, www.MassEarlyVote.com . The website includes the dates, times, and locations for early voting in each city and town. In Boston, for example, early voting will be offered at City Hall each day this week, plus at additional locations throughout the city. Voters can also contact their local election officials for information.

What if I’m not registered?

If a voter hadn’t registered to vote by the Feb. 12 deadline, you won’t be able to cast a ballot for the March 3 primary. But there is plenty of time to register for the elections in September and November, O’Malley said. Visit www.RegisterToVoteMA.com for more information on registering to vote.

Advertisement

Is there same-day registration on March 3?

There isn’t same-day voter registration in Massachusetts, although state lawmakers are considering legislation that would allow it.

Can I vote absentee?

Instead of early voting this week, registered voters may have the option of casting an absentee ballot. In order to do so, they must be absent from their city or town on Election Day, have a physical disability, or be unable to vote that day due to religious belief, according to Galvin’s office. Voters who qualify for voting absentee may download the application from the state elections website, fill it out, and send it to your community’s local election official, who can mail a blank ballot. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Monday, March 2, at noon. Absentee voters who intend to cast ballots by mail need to allow enough time to request a ballot and to send it back to your community’s election official by the close of the polls on March 3, O’Malley said.

Can I vote if I’m not 18 years old by March 3?

One thing that hasn’t changed from previous Massachusetts elections: Voters have to be at least 18 years old by March 3 in order to vote in the primary. O’Malley said a 17-year-old can vote absentee so long as they turn 18 by March 3.

Advertisement

Will I need to show identification?

A voter may need to show identification if: they are voting for the first time in a federal election; they are an inactive voter; they are casting a provisional or challenged ballot; or a poll worker has reasonable suspicion to request a voter’s identification, according to the state website. O’Malley said forms of valid identification include a driver’s license, state ID, or utility bill that has the voter’s name and their address. “We tell people it’s possible you could be asked for a variety of reasons, so it’s always best to be prepared,” she said.

What if I vote early and my candidate drops out before March 3? Can I vote again?

If an early voter casts their ballot for a candidate who drops out before March 3, they won’t be able to cast another ballot, O’Malley said. Typically, the early voting period in Massachusetts is 12 days long, she said. The five-day period ahead of Super Tuesday is meant to reduce the possibility that a voter’s candidate won’t still be in the running by primary day.





Has Massachusetts always had an early voting option?

Early voting has been available in Massachusetts for the general elections in November 2016 and November 2018, though it is not generally available for primaries, special elections, or local elections, O’Malley said. The Legislature passed a special act to allow early voting ahead of the March 3 primary, she said.

Advertisement





What about voting on March 3?

Polls across the state will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., O’Malley said.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.