Buoyed by a strong performance with Latino and young voters, Sanders won the first-in-the-West caucus, adding to his New Hampshire victory and near-tie for first in Iowa, according to the Associated Press. With about 4 percent of the vote in, Sanders held a big lead in the county delegates allocated by the caucuses, with 54 percent. Second was former vice president Joe Biden, with 18 percent, Senator Elizabeth Warren at 10 percent, former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg at 9 percent, investor Tom Steyer at 6 percent, and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar at 3 percent.

LAS VEGAS — Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders won a decisive victory here on Saturday, sending the 78-year-old democratic socialist on a path to be the chaotic Democratic race’s frontrunner.

Advertisement

Already in Texas by the time the votes came in, Sanders declared victory in front of cheering supporters in San Antonio Saturday night. “We have just put together a multi-generational, multi-racial coalition which is not only going to win in Nevada it’s going to sweep this country,” he said.

Sanders now heads into South Carolina’s primary next Saturday and the sweepstakes of 14 Super Tuesday states on March 3 considerably strengthened, putting him in a good position to vacuum up more delegates than any of his rivals if he’s able to hold his edge going forward. His victory also sharpens the divide within the party over whether Sanders is too far-left to win a general election against President Trump, an argument his Democratic opponents hammered home Saturday night.

Buttigieg, for example, asked voters to take a “sober look” at the consequences of nominating Sanders. “Senator Sanders believes in an inflexible, ideological revolution that leaves out most Democrats, not to mention most Americans,” Buttigieg told his supporters in Las Vegas Saturday evening.

Nevada has 36 Democratic convention delegates. A candidate needs 1,990 pledged delegates to secure the nomination on the first ballot at the convention.

Advertisement

The state was the first test of the Democratic candidates’ appeal to a more diverse electorate that reflects the nation’s population as a whole, compared to the mostly white voters in Iowa and New Hampshire. Nevada’s population is nearly a third Latino and 10 percent Black.

Several of Sanders’ rivals, including Buttigieg and Biden, ratcheted up attacks against Sanders in the days before the caucuses. But former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg, who was not on the ballot in Nevada though has poured hundreds of millions of dollars into competing in later states, attracted much of the field’s ire when he appeared on the debate stage here on Wednesday. That temporarily diverted the others from Sanders.

Seeking to make a claim for second in Nevada, Biden took aim at both Sanders and Bloomberg.

“They’re not bad folks, they’re just not Democrats,” the former vice president said at a Las Vegas campaign event Friday.

Front-runner status also means Sanders will likely attract bruising attacks from rivals realizing that their own lackluster showings are setting him on a clear path to the nomination.

Buttigieg, for example, darkly warned that by March 4 Sanders could be the presumptive nominee, with the party deeply divided.

“We could wake up in 10 days with Senator Sanders with a prohibitive lead or we could wake up on the road to a unified party,” he told reporters while visiting a caucus site on Saturday.

Advertisement

At the debate Wednesday, none of candidates would agree that, short of getting a majority, the leading vote-getter should automatically become the party’s nominee. That sets up a potential clash at the Democratic National Convention should Sanders continue his momentum.

At a rally with 2,000 fans in Las Vegas Friday night, Sanders mocked both the Democratic and Republican “establishment” for being “nervous” about his performance and confidently predicted victory in the state. “Oh my goodness, how can we stop them?” he said, imitating his opponents. “How can we stop the workers who want higher wages?”

In Nevada, Sanders took a softer approach to campaigning, and stressed his biography more than in New Hampshire and Iowa. He called himself the “son of an immigrant to this country” and, while talking about his housing policy, fondly recalling that he grew up in a rent-controlled apartment in Brooklyn.

Warren made a strong play for the state with a blockbuster debate performance last Wednesday that boosted her fundraising and rocketed her back into the public eye.

But thanks to early voting, tens of thousands of Nevadans had cast their ballots before Warren even stepped onstage, potentially blunting the impact of her evisceration of Bloomberg. Entrance polls found Warren performed particularly well with voters who made up their minds in the final days of the race.

Among those were Cody and Amber Foard, who were planning to caucus for Sanders before they watched Warren eviscerate Bloomberg onstage.

Advertisement

“We need someone who can attack Trump like that,” said Cody Foard, shortly before he caucused for her.

But Sanders’ apparent big win means the path for anyone else is narrower, and Biden’s resurgence into second place could help him be seen as a more viable alternative, especially if moderates such as Buttigieg and Klobuchar continue to fade.

Still, after her strong debate performance brought a burst of new fundraising to a campaign that badly needed it, Warren will have the money to hang on and compete in later states, positioning herself as an alternative to Sanders.

Biden, who was on track to come in second in Nevada, told his cheering supporters on Saturday afternoon that he would win in South Carolina. “We’re alive, and we’re coming back and we’re going to win,” he said.

As he piled up wins at precincts inside casinos up and down the Las Vegas Strip, it seemed clear that Sanders had overcome deep opposition from the leadership of the state’s most powerful union to his marquee proposal, Medicare for All. The Culinary Union, which represents 60,000 hotel and restaurant workers in the city, distributed flyers that said Sanders’ would take away workers’ health care benefits, prompting days of fighting and a barrage of online attacks from his supporters on the union’s leaders.

The union declined to endorse any candidates. But if his victories in caucuses at casino caucus sites like the Bellagio, Mandalay Bay and the Wynn were any indication, it appeared rank-and-file workers had broken with their leadership to back him.

Advertisement

“He is the Culinary workers’ candidate,” wrote Jon Ralston, the editor of the Nevada Independent, on Twitter.

Several candidates left Nevada before the results were in, eager to canvass in the next contests of South Carolina and Super Tuesday states. Sanders was in Texas, while Warren held a rally in Seattle.

Sanders fans who appeared at his rally on Friday said they hoped a victory in Nevada could launch him to the nomination, and were keeping a wary eye on signs of opposition to his candidacy.

“If Bernie gets the nomination, if Bernie becomes president," said Doug Johnson, a 66-year-old Las Vegas resident, "that would be a real coup.”

Liz Goodwin can be reached at elizabeth.goodwin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lizcgoodwin Jess Bidgood can be reached at Jess.Bidgood@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @jessbidgood.