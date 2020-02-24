Lawyers for Civil Rights also released video footage of the incident, which occurred on the night of Feb. 15. In the video, a woman who appears to be shouting as she crosses the street throws a punch at another woman, presumably Vasquez. The other woman punches back, and a fight involving several people ensues. Eventually Boston police pull up to the scene and begin speaking to the parties involved as the footage cuts out. No one is taken into custody in the video clip.

In a statement, Lawyers for Civil Rights identified the alleged victims as a woman named Ms. Vasquez and her daughter. Vasquez is expected to brief reporters Monday morning.

A woman and her 15-year-old daughter were “brutally attacked” for speaking Spanish in the Maverick Square section of East Boston earlier this month, and they’re still waiting for answers from Boston police investigators, a civil rights group said Monday.

According to the lawyers group, “the Vasquez family has not been notified of any arrests. They still don’t know whether the matter is being investigated as a hate crime. ... The mother and daughter required medical attention. However, BPD did not follow-up or formally interview the Vasquez family until legal counsel intervened.”

Boston Police Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a department spokesman, said the incident remains under investigation by the Civil Rights Unit.

“No arrests have been made, but it is a very active investigation,” Boyle said.

Vasquez recounted the violent episode in the statement from the lawyers group.

“We were attacked, punched, kicked, and bitten. I’m having nightmares,” Vasquez said in the statement, which notes that her physical injuries remain visible. "I’m afraid to take the train to work, and my family is afraid to speak Spanish in public. My daughter is still wearing a neck brace and she’s having trouble sleeping. We are all very shaken.”

Janelle Dempsey, an attorney with Lawyers for Civil Rights, said in the release that the incident isn’t without precedent.

"This family’s experience was not an isolated event; acts of racism and xenophobia are alarmingly common in East Boston,” Dempsey said. “Most of the time, victims and witnesses are reluctant to speak out of fear and trauma. But the Vasquez family wants the police to hold the assailants accountable.”

Patricia Montes, executive director of Centro Presente, the advocacy group hosting Monday’s news conference, said her organization is also supporting the Vasquez family and “many others” in East Boston.

“People of color and immigrants cannot feel safe when police officers fail to act,” Montes said in the statement. "We are not second-class citizens. We deserve protection and respect. In a neighborhood such as East Boston, which has seen a spike in hate incidents, immediate and meaningful investigations of hate crimes are critical to deter further threats and violence.”





