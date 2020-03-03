Aventura formed in the Bronx during the ’90s, and the group’s blend of bachata — a guitar-forward dance music from the Dominican Republic — with other genres propelled them to Latin pop’s highest echelons, both on the charts and in arenas. In the 2000s, Aventura reeled off a slew of top-10 singles on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart, including the sparkling “Los Infieles” and the quivering “Dile Al Amor.” Since the band went on hiatus in 2011, Romeo Santos has become one of Latin music’s megastars, his silky voice a natural fit for love songs and his never-ending charisma making him a huge live draw.

By the time Aventura took the stage at TD Garden on Sunday night, the audience was more than ready — this was the first Boston stop on the boundary-breaking bachata group’s first tour in more than 10 years. The band, made up of vocalists Romeo Santos and Henry Santos, guitarist Lenny Santos, and bassist Max Santos, exceeded the audience’s lofty expectations, incorporating more than 30 songs into a setlist that was as much a showcase for their individual and collective talents as it was a dance down memory lane.

Even with its lengthy break (the band’s most recent album, the prophetically titled “The Last,” came out in 2009), Aventura have amassed a robust catalog; Sunday’s fast-paced show, which had the four core members backed up by percussionists and backup singers, paid it glorious tribute, highlighting the musical innovation and raw emotion within. Lenny Santos’s guitar playing, which handled intense shredding and delicately plucked melodies with gusto, was the music’s motor, his pealing arpeggios and fleet solos tethered to earth by Max Santos’s steady, elegant basslines. Romeo Santos, even while singing of romance and drama, possessed a type of cool that was best summed up by his flipping his sunglasses into the crowd early on, while Henry Santos was an able foil, his slightly rougher instrument providing a melodic counterpoint.

Aventura’s musical vision is rooted in bachata but is wide-ranging, incorporating power ballads and ’90s R&B and reggaetón and countless other genres from all over the globe, yet the smooth segues from song to song showed that the group’s musical vision was a singular one. They closed out the night with “Inmortal,” the 2019 track from Romeo Santos’s album “Utopia” that signaled their return. The quartet was clustered around a microphone stand outfitted with a glowing version of their logo, the audience singing along faithfully and cheering loudly until the band was out of sight.

