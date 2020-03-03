The Seafood Expo North America, one of the biggest trade shows in Boston, has been postponed due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus. The event, scheduled for March 15-17, was expected to draw some 18,000 attendees to the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

In an announcement on its website, the show’s organizer, Diversified Communications, said that “feedback we received among hundreds of calls and emails” led to the decision.

“This decision has been difficult because of the major importance of this event to the industry. We heard from those of you who were concerned about health, safety and travel restrictions, and given the short time before the scheduled event date, and upcoming logistics, we have determined that postponement at this time is unavoidable.”