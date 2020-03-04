The slate of coast-to-coast contests, which will award more than a third of the convention delegates, could determine whether Sanders, 78, a democratic socialist and the front-runner, will build an insurmountable lead or be stopped by Biden, 77, who is rapidly consolidating the party’s moderate wing after a blow-out win in South Carolina on Saturday.

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Former vice president Joe Biden was projected to win primaries in Virginia and North Carolina — the two biggest early prizes on Super Tuesday — as well as Alabama as millions of voters flooded polling stations across 14 states in the highest-stakes election day of the Democratic presidential race.

Advertisement

Biden’s big victories in North Carolina and Virginia, which had the third- and fourth-most delegates at stake, as well as Alabama showed his momentum carried into other southern states with large Black populations and continued the comeback for the formerly beleaguered candidate. Other states, including Massachusetts and Tennessee, were too close to call as polls remained open into Tuesday night out west.

“It feels good ... and we’re feeling optimistic and we think we’re going to do well in some other states as well,” Biden told reporters of his expected Virginia win. With about 93 percent of the vote in, Biden had 54 percent of the vote in Virginia, followed by Sanders at 23 percent.

But Sanders was expected to do best in Western states, particularly California, which awards the most delegates on Super Tuesday. Polls did not close there until later Tuesday.

Tuesday’s results also could determine the fate of former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg, 78, who is on the primary ballot for the first time since his late entry into the race, and Senator Elizabeth Warren, 70, who has struggled in the first four contests. Bloomberg plunged millions of dollars into Virginia and North Carolina, and yet was not able to overtake Biden there. Sanders also held three rallies in Virginia last week.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Bloomberg won the caucuses in American Samoa, which awards six delegates.

A whopping 1,357 pledged delegates were up for grabs on Tuesday, and candidates must hit 15 percent in a state or congressional district to be eligible to win any of them. It takes 1,991 delegates to win the nomination on the first ballot at the convention to take on President Trump. Surveys by the Associated Press found many voters in Super Tuesday states made their decision at the last minute.

Sanders appeared well-positioned for a strong showing, with a large lead in the polls in California and fighting for the lead in polls in Massachusetts and several other states. But a series of dramatic developments boosted Biden in the final hours before Super Tuesday voting began. Two of his moderate rivals — former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar — abruptly dropped out and endorsed him on Monday following his South Carolina victory.

Sanders, meanwhile, asked Klobuchar’s and Buttigieg’s supporters to join him instead of Biden.

“The door is open,” he said at a rally Monday night in Minnesota, which also voted Tuesday. “Come on in.”

But the race is not yet the two-candidate face-off that Biden and Sanders want. Bloomberg, the billionaire who has poured $500 million into advertising alone, could siphon off moderate voters from Biden. And Warren has received a fund-raising boost since tackling Bloomberg in last month’s Las Vegas debate; her campaign has vowed to stay in the race until the convention. Representative Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii also is on the ballot, though she has not qualified for recent debates.

Advertisement

In Charlotte, N.C., about 30 Biden supporters ate pizza and drank cider at a party for the candidate as they watched him headed toward victory in their state.

“Yes! Yes! Yes!” said Elma Thompson, 83. “I knew he could do it.”

Thompson, a retired teacher, said she is disheartened about the direction the country is headed and terrified of another four years of Trump.

“I’ve known this man ever since Obama,” she said. “Really nice man. He’ll be our next president, I hope.”

On Tuesday morning, Sanders drove himself and his wife, Jane, in their blue family Subaru to their polling station in Burlington, Vt., to cast ballots in that state’s primary. “I want to make sure we get at least two votes in Vermont,” Sanders joked, as a fan yelled,"I love you Bernie!”

Sanders continued his frequent argument that the passion of his supporters makes him the most “electable” candidate in the race. “I happen to believe deeply that if we are going to defeat Donald Trump, our campaign is the campaign to do that,” he told reporters. “We have the grass-roots movement.”

Meanwhile, Warren and her husband, Bruce Mann, took their golden retriever, Bailey, to their local polling station in Cambridge to vote in a Massachusetts primary that polls have shown is a tight race between her and Sanders.

Advertisement

On Monday night, Warren addressed a pumped-up crowd at Eastern Market in Detroit, acknowledging the voting going on around the nation as she looked beyond Super Tuesday to Michigan’s March 10 primary.

“What I see happening is a lot of folks trying to turn voting into some kind of strategy,” Warren said.

She urged people to “cast a vote that will make you proud” and explained once more why she is running.

“I’m in this race,” she said, “because I believe I will make the best president of the United States.”

Bloomberg has concentrated his efforts on suburban and Black voters in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Virginia, and North Carolina, and Tuesday’s results will show whether his enormous financial investment paid off. But the former mayor told reporters he was not expecting to win any state on Tuesday, and planned to stick it out until the convention.

“You don’t have to win states, you have to win delegates,” Bloomberg said while campaigning in Florida ahead of the primary there on March 17.

He also took a shot at Warren, who clashed sharply with him at the two recent Democratic debates over his wealth and alleged verbal harassment of women at his company. Asked by a reporter how he would feel if he came in third place overall on Super Tuesday, Bloomberg said, “There’s only three candidates, you can’t do worse than that.” Reminded that Warren is also in the race, he replied, “I didn’t realize she’s still in. Is she?”

Advertisement

Biden has also shown recent momentum in the states Bloomberg is targeting, and his advisers predict he will replicate his South Carolina success in Southern states that have a large population of Black voters. Sanders has warned his large crowds that the “establishment” is trying to stop his candidacy, as Biden quickly racked up endorsements and turbo-charged his fund-raising after his South Carolina win.

Trump, who’s taken an unusual public interest in the Democratic primary, appeared to try to fan the flames of that sentiment when he talked to reporters on Tuesday.

“I think there’s no question the establishment, the Democratic establishment, is trying to take it away from Bernie Sanders," Trump said. "No question about that in my mind.”

Trump was on the Republican ballot 13 of the states, including Massachusetts, where he was projected by the AP to have defeated former governor William Weld.

Democratic voters heading to the polls on Tuesday expressed a desire to beat Trump, with many of them saying they struggled between their heads and their hearts when picking a candidate.

On a rainy day in Charlotte, N.C., Channing Shivley, 33, said he voted for Sanders because he supports his sweeping policy agenda. Shivley said his number one goal is to beat Trump, but decided to go with his heart even though he believes Biden has a better shot at defeating the president.

"I would much rather prefer Bernie in office," Shivley said. "This was more a vote of conscience for me."

In Arlington, Va., Jim Boyle, a 63-year-old public affairs consultant, cast his ballot for Bloomberg, marking the first time he’s voted in a Democratic primary since 1976.

"He has the best chance of beating Trump," Boyle said, "and his data-driven and managerial approach is what the country needs."

In Burlington, Vt., a Sanders stronghold, several voters said they backed the senator in the primary.

“Bernie’s a centrist, he’s a Democrat as far as I’m concerned,” said 68-year-old Douglas Frink, who was wearing shorts and sandals due to the unseasonably warm 50-degree weather.

He said he voted for Sanders because he appreciated his consistency over the years.

“He’s the furthest one to the left that I could find,” Frink said.

Laura Krantz and Danny McDonald of the Globe staff and Globe correspondent Syd Stone contributed to this report.

Liz Goodwin can be reached at elizabeth.goodwin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lizcgoodwin