No, those aren’t pinatas. The monumental multicolored pieces suspended from the ceiling of The Massachusetts College of Art and Design’s new MassArt Art Museum is a site-specific installation by Portuguese artist Joana Vasconcelo. The exhibition, “Valkyrie Mumbet,” celebrates Elizabeth “Mumbet” Freeman, an enslaved woman whose 1781 court battle helped outlaw slavery in Massachusetts. The eye-popping, organic forms also celebrate contemporary fiber arts, and they’re well worth a look, as is the new museum space. 621 Huntington Ave., Boston, 617-879-7333, maam.massart.edu