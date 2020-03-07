Terry was asked by former rival and now fellow girls’ basketball coach Kobe Bryant to bring his Dallas-based team to California to meet Bryant’s team. Terry’s Terry’s girls waited at the facility for Bryant ’s and his daughter Gianna to arrive via helicopter.

Jason Terry and his “Drive Nation” girls’ AAU team were waiting at the Mamba Academy in Newbury Park, Calif., on that fateful Sunday in January.

Terry learned of the tragic crash that killed Bryant, his daughter and seven others on Jan. 26 and had to relay the tragic news to the players, coaches and parents that filled the sports center for a day of AAU games.

Terry spend the day consoling his players and mourning the loss of a friend, one who shared a love of coaching aspiring girls basketball players.

“Because it touched me so close to home, my family and my daughter, because they were there with me, it’s still not something that I’ve gotten over,” said Terry, who played 19 years in the NBA, one with the Celtics. “Because every day when I come home and I see the basketball hoop and I see my youngest daughter shoot on that basket and I just think about Kobe and Gigi and why we were there and it’s just so many questions that I have.

“But there was no other reason for me to be there with my family and my team other than Kobe had asked for us to be there. I understood his vision to grow the game, the women’s game and I was going to be a big part of that movement.”

According to Terry, the Mamba Cup, devised by Bryant, was going to be a national girls’ AAU championship tournament that was going to change locations annually. It was headed to Dallas next year. That has been postponed.

“His memory will be forever,” Terry said. “I share so many memories with him on the court but just knowing what he meant off the court after basketball, our paths were aligned. We were going in the same direction.

It just brings up so many memories that it’s tough even talking about it.”

Terry said he prepared for life after basketball several years ago when began coaching his oldest daughter’s basketball team. (He has five daughters.) And in recent years, he sat in on coaches’ meetings for his respective NBA teams and then became assistant general manager for the G-League Texas Legends. He also serves as an NBA analyst for Fox Sports Southwest and Turner Sports.

But there is something about coaching that has inspired Terry to pursue Division 1 coaching jobs on the women’s level.

“Life after basketball has been busy for me but it still involves basketball. A lot of guys retire and they say, ‘I’m done with ball, I don’t watch games,’ but for me, I’m a basketball lifer,” he said. “For me the next phase, the next three to five years, I will be coaching. Whether it be Division I or NBA.”

Of course, having five daughters who caught the basketball bug encouraged Terry to coach them. But he said he was also concerned about the decline in girls participating in basketball. He sought to set up programs throughout the Dallas area to introduce the sport to those interested.

“The biggest thing is we’ve seen a tremendous decline in the participation of young women in basketball. The numbers are up in volleyball, softball and lacrosse but in basketball it’s been going down,” he said. “But when you talk about having daughters of your own and they love the game and they aspire to be basketball players … We cannot let a sport die that has given us so much and our daughters, they want to be a part of it.”

Terry said there is a distinct difference in coaching girls in comparison withboys. Girls embrace the fundamentals, he said. They seek to master the idiosyncrasies of the game.

“Girls are more receptive to being taught, to learning new skills,” he said. “The tedious part of working on basic fundamentals, the girls don’t mind. Boys on the other hand, they want to learn all the moves, shakes, they see Damian Lillard pull up from 35 feet, they want to do it. Girls, because sometimes they don’t have the same athleticism, they’re less willing to take risk on the court, which is the joy and beauty of it. They just take the time to learn the little nuances. Boys say, ‘we want to dunk, we want to shoot threes.’ ”

Terry said he would embrace coaching women at the Division 1 or professional level. He’s been preparing for his opportunity, even when he was swishing threes as one of the NBA’s all-time great shooters.

“I’ve been in the women’s game for 15 years. I spent three offseasons to coach high school girls and middle school girls basketball teams,” he said. One hundred percent of my kids have gotten either Division 1 or 2 scholarships. That is something I’m very proud of. So this is something I’m ready for. I love the game and I want to teach the game to as many people who will listen.”

ATTACK MODE

Westbrook not

holding back

For those who thought Russell Westbrook to the Rockets would be a failure, he is here to say you are wrong, as the former MVP has put up stellar numbers over the past few weeks, coinciding with the Rockets going to a small-ball offense.

Westbrook averaged 32.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 7.2 assists in January and February, and he dropped 41 points on the Celtics to end that stretch on Feb. 29. Westbrook has cut down on his 3-point attempts (44 in that span) and gone back to attacking the rim. And with Houston not employing a traditional center, the paint is often open.

“The direction of where we’re moving in and the way we want to play this game as a basketball team and unit, it showed we’re moving in the right direction,” he said. “I’m trying to find ways every year to become a better player and teammate. Obviously, based on opportunity. I have to continue to find ways to keep being effective and find ways to help my teammates. I’ve just got to stay locked in at my craft and keep doing what I have been doing and compete at high level.”

When asked what he will do when teams leave him open to shoot from the perimeter, Westbrook said, “I’m going to go out and play, and if that’s what a team wants to do, good luck. I’m going to go compete, attacking every single time.”

Westbrook and played together for three seasons (2009-12) in Oklahoma City, but both have since emerged as MVP and superstars, so there were concerns as whether they could coexist in Houston at this point of their careers. Harden’s numbers are similar to what they were last season, other than averaging 1.5 fewer points. So, he’s been fine with the addition of Westbrook.

“That’s what he does, at a high level,” said Harden. “He’s been doing it and more confident, and he’s able to go out there and make plays. This is his first year as a Rocket, and it was going to take some time, and he’s found it here. He’s up there not only because of his ability but his confidence, as well. Some people have the confidence but don’t have the ability. He has both. That’s what makes him so special.”

The Rockets will be an interesting team come playoff time because of their small-ball style. Both Westbrook and Harden have some playoff demons to exorcise, and a style featuring five players of a similar size could cause problems, depending on the matchup.

Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said he implemented the system to maximize Westbrook’s penetrating talents. Westbrook is a below average 3-point shooter, and opposing teams were leaving him open and doubling Harden with the paint clogged by center Clint Capela.

The Rockets dealt Capela to the Hawks, leaving 37-year-old Tyson Chandler has the Rockets’ only legitimate big man. And he hardly plays.

Westbrook is the head of the Rockets’ offensive system because of his ability to attack the paint and distribute. The Rockets had become predictable with Harden dominating the ball.

“Give him the ball and just clearing things out, that’s why we went the way we’re going. It just maximized somebody that’s probably a unique talent, and you just try to maximize that talent, and he’s responding,” D’Antoni said of Westbrook. “That’s him. He’s relentless. He’s playing really, really well right now.”

So, the Rockets are challenging teams to stop them. P.J. Tucker, Danuel House, and newly acquired Robert Covington all are capable of shooting 3-pointers, so if they are on, watch out. If they aren’t?

“We feel like if we’re attacking and we’re doing the right thing we’re going to score a lot of points,” D’Antoni said. “We might miss shots, but that’s on us. We’ll feel like we’ll score enough to win, but can we stop them? That’s usually it. Can we impose our will? Then we have a chance of winning.”

ETC.

Roberts won’t

seek third term

Michele Roberts scoffed at rumors she was stepping down as executive director of the National Basketball Players Association a few months ago, but she did announce this past week she is not seeking a third term, and so the union will be in search of a new leader.

It’s a critical time for the NBA, with the collective bargaining agreement running through 2023-24 and the health of the league never better. Television ratings this season are down, however, and there are major issues such as marijuana use and the age limit for entering the draft.

It’s been a decorated six-year run for Roberts, who took over in August 2014 and with fostered an agreement with the league in 2017. Roberts was the first woman ever to lead a union in North American professional sports, and she has been wildly popular among he players.

The NBPA was at a crossroads after the firing of executive director Billy Hunter, who was blamed by many players for the 2011 lockout and showing favoritism toward certain union members.

Roberts, an attorney, took over and listened to the entire membership, not just the highest-paid players and union committee members. The result was a more cohesive union and smooth negotiations with Adam Silver, who became commissionerjust six months prior to Roberts becoming executive director.

In a statement, Roberts said she was never a long-term solution for the union. But the membership made an attempt to convince her to stay.

“For the past six years, I have greatly enjoyed and continue to enjoy leading the NBPA and am proud of all we have been able to accomplish,” she said. “When I agreed to a second contract as executive director, I made clear that I would not be seeking a third. The executive committee and I are committed to making certain my successor is thoroughly prepared to assume the position upon my departure from the NBPA and continue its sustained path for growth.”

NBPA president Chris Paul credited Roberts for revitalizing the union. Privately, many players believed Hunter negotiated an unfavorable deal in 2011 in order to save his job. He was ousted by the union at All-Star Weekend in Houston in 2013.

Once she took the position, Roberts met with every team to emphasize that she worked for the players. There was a perception with Hunter that he only served the league’s elite. Roberts ensured the players that she wanted the opinions of the entire membership.

“As with any organization, a strong succession plan is critical to continuing our success,” Paul said. “Building on lessons from previous transitions, we are grateful for Michele’s leadership in facilitating the union’s next chapter, at a time when the union is strong and unified before the next round of CBA negotiations.”

One of the biggest advancements for the NBPA was the creation of a medical pension fund for retired players with a certain amount of service time. The deaths of Darryl Dawkins and Moses Malone also encouraged Roberts to suggest heart testing for current and former players, plus more medical attention for ex-players who are unable to exercise because of basketball-related injuries.

“Our goal is to continue the vision of creating business opportunities for, and the protection of the rights of, NBA players,” union vice president Andre Iguodala said. “And we know it will take some time to find a leader with the same integrity and commitment to our players as Michele has shown over these past few years.”

Layups

Marcus Smart received the second $35,000 fine of his career for his actions following the Celtics’ stunning loss last Tuesday to the Nets. Smart initially approached the officiating crew to discuss his foul call late in regulation against Brooklyn’s Caris LeVert, and he appeared calm until something set him off and he began yelling at lead official John Goble. Apparently, Goble admitted he may have missed a call that Smart was angry about, which sparked that reaction. Smart insisted he fouled LeVert before his release of a 3-point shot, but it was ruled a three-shot foul. Regardless, with all of his fines and technical fouls (which are $2,000 each), Smart has amassed more than $318,000 in fines in his six-year career … The Knicks again made headlines for the wrong reasons this past week, this time because of an issue with fan Spike Lee, who apparently was told he could no longer enter Madison Square Garden from the employee entrance or take the elevator usually reserved for employees and media members. Perhaps the Knicks have a point and Lee should take the VIP entrance, but an organization that has received such poor publicity over the years shouldn’t hassle its most high-profile fan, and then release a statement calling Lee’s version of the story “laughable.” The incident occurred on the night of the Knicks’ biggest win of the season, and on the first day of team president Leon Rose’s tenure. When the Knicks try to chase free agents in coming offseasons, situations like this could make a difference. Kevin Durant already has said he never considered the Knicks because of their recent history … Clippers owner Steve Ballmer has agreed in principle to purchase the Inglewood Forum, which would enable him to build a new basketball arena right across the street from SoFi Stadium, which will be home to the NFL’s Rams and Chargers. The Clippers have been looking to relocate for years because they are essentially the third tenant in Staples Center, meaning more Saturday and Sunday afternoon games to accommodate night games for the Lakers and the NHL’s Kings. The City of Inglewood wants another NBA team after losing the Lakers to Staples Center, and now Ballmer has the land and opportunity to move out of the Lakers’ shadow. The Clippers have a practice facility that is closer to the Forum and could establish their own brand, something Ballmer has been seeking since purchasing the team in 2014.

Material from interviews, wire services, other beat writers, and league and team sources was used in this report.

Gary Washburn can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.