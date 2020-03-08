The number of coronavirus cases reported by Massachusetts health officials grew to 28 Sunday, more than double the number reported a day earlier, state health officials said.

All 15 of the new cases reported Sunday were tied to a late February meeting of top managers of biotech giant Biogen at the Boston Marriott Long Wharf hotel, which drew about 175 participants, according to a statement from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health released Sunday afternoon.

On Saturday, Massachusetts public health officials reported a total of 13 cases of Covid-19, the illness caused by the worldwide outbreak of coronavirus that began in China late last year.