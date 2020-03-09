ROME — The Italian Olympic Committee has suspended all sports in the country through April 3 due to the country’s growing coronavirus outbreak.

The country’s Serie A soccer league had already banned fans from attending matches, instead calling for games to be played behind closed doors until April 3.

The decision to keep fans away but continue to play games drew criticism from Serie A players association president Damiano Tommasi and Italian minister of sport Vincenzo Spadafora, who called for games to be suspended on Sunday.