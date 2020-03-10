A CVS employee in the company’s corporate office in Lincoln, R.I. has tested positive for Covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, and other employees there have been asked to quarantine themselves at home.
The company learned of the diagnosis Sunday, according to an e-mail written by Mike DeAngelis, senior director of corporate communications for CVS Health.
The employee works in the CVS office at 695 George Washington Highway in Lincoln. It is not known how the employee was infected.
“Upon notification of the test result, we immediately implemented our infectious disease response protocols" DeAngelis wrote. "The office was disinfected and sterilized following our established protocols and CDC guidelines.
The employee, as well as those who worked “in close proximity” to the employee have stated quarantining themselves at home for 14 days, DeAngelis said.
“If any of the quarantined employees are unable to work from home, they will be placed on paid leave during the cautionary quarantine period,” he wrote.