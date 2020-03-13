State education officials provided guidelines to follow when school closures are necessary, and urged superintendents to confer with health officials and make decisions on a school-by-school basis.

School superintendents across Massachusetts had a conference call with state officials Friday morning to get advice on how to reduce the spread of the coronavirus and answer the question that’s on everyone’s mind right now: Should schools stay open? Or should the kids be sent home?

The Boston Public Schools closed the Eliot K-8 School until March 19, but the rest of the public schools in the city were open for business as usual Friday morning.

Here’s why Governor Baker said the state isn’t ordering all schools to close Share Email to a Friend Embed Governor Baker said Friday that the state is not looking at a blanket order to close all Massachusetts schools down to stem the outbreak of coronavirus.

At the same time, students in several suburban school districts in Middlesex County had Friday off. On Thursday, school superintendents in Arlington, Bedford, Belmont, Burlington, Lexington, and Winchester had announced that schools in their districts would be closed for at least two weeks, and possibly longer. And in Everett, Schools Superintendent Priya Tahiliani announced that the city’s public schools would remain closed until April 27.

On Friday morning, Brett Kustigian, the superintendent of the Quaboag regional school district, said schools in his district would remain open.

At 9:49 a.m. Kustigan tweeted: “The MA Department of Public Health is leaving decisions to local boards of health in conjunction with school departments. As a result, the Quaboag Regional School District remains open. I will keep you posted if anything changes.”

Jeff Szymaniak, superintendent of the Whitman-Hanson regional school district, was consulting with local officials to figure the best way to proceed.

At 9:58 a.m. Szymaniak tweeted: “Currently working with the admistrative (sic) team to make decisions for our community based upon the information given to us by DESE, and DPH. Still need to consult with Whitman DPH and Hanson DPH for local opinion. Thanks for your patience.”

Later Friday, he announced the district will be closed for the next two weeks.

“Thank you for you patience. The community should be receiving an email soon. WH schools will be closed after 4 today for the next two weeks. Details on the closing will follow through twitter, FB and email.”

During the Friday morning conference call with Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey C. Riley and Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel, school leaders were told to cancel or reschedule any large assemblies of 250 people or more “for the foreseeable future,” and limit other gatherings where students and staff would be less than 6 feet apart from one another.

Other recommendations included:

Altering schedules to reduce large group interactions, such as by staggering recess, lunch, and entry/dismissal times;

Limiting inter-school interaction;

Considering distance learning or e-learning;

If feasible, considering regular health checks for students, staff, and visitors such as taking temperatures and evaluating respiratory symptoms;

Cancelling extracurricular activities;

Creating individual plans for distance learning and e-learning for those at higher risk due to a medical condition or other reason; and

Holding lunch in classrooms.

State officials said if a student’s parent or a staff member’s spouse had been diagnosed with Covid-19, or if they recently traveled from high-risk Level 3 countries, state officials said the individual must quarantine at home for 14 days.

State officials told school leaders to work with state and local health departments to discuss the risk of transmission of Covid-19, and follow these guidelines:

If a decision is made that the school should be cleaned, the school should be closed for no more than 2 days.

When a school suspects an individual with Covid-19 has visited the school, the school should be cleaned. CDC guidance recommends waiting up to 24 hours before beginning cleaning and disinfecting. Schools should follow the CDC guidance for cleaning and disinfection.

Other students or staff 1) who have not been in close contact with a positive case, and 2) who show no signs or symptoms of illness may continue to attend school. Close contact includes living in the same household as a sick person with Covid-19; caring for a sick person with Covid-19; being within 6 feet of a sick person with Covid-19 for about 10 minutes; or being in direct contact with secretions from a sick person with Covid-19 (e.g., being coughed on, kissing, sharing utensils).

If a student or staff member is diagnosed with Covid-19, then they will be required to isolate at home. The student or staff member may not return to school until they are authorized to leave their home by the local board of health.

Anyone who has had close contact with a positive case should be immediately identified and should consult with DPH and/or the local health department. DPH or the local health department will, where appropriate, require quarantining at home accordingly.

If the student has been at school in close contact with other students immediately prior to the diagnosis, school leadership should close the school for at least 14 days.

School leadership should work with the local health board during the quarantine period to monitor additional confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the district and should discuss protocols for reopening the school.

State officials said if there are “multiple, unlinked diagnoses” of Covid-19 in the community, then school leaders should “strongly consider" closing the school — or the entire school district — for at least 14 days.













Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.