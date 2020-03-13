Coronavirus resources
The chicken thighs. The frozen broccoli. The toilet paper and paper towels. The peanut butter.
In many cases, these items are becoming increasingly difficult to find.
It’s slim pickings these days at supermarkets and convenience stores across the region as people continue to panic-buy food, household goods, and cleaning supplies amid rising concerns they’ll be forced to self-quarantine for an extended period of time, as cases of the coronavirus continue to spread.
“This is worse than a snowstorm” one elderly shopper at the Somerville Market Basket said as he gripped a long shopping list and reached for cans of tunafish. “I thought a blizzard was coming. It’s unbelievable.”
Pictures posted and shared with the Globe on social media Friday showed shelves from Dedham to Hingham decimated of an array of food items by shoppers who descended on local grocers to stock up on what they think they’ll need to get by.
“[Whole Foods] in Medford shelves for certain products, meats, cleaning supplies and frozen pizza are 75% empty,” one person tweeted Friday.
The upside, the person said? “Lots of vegetables though.”
A reporter who was getting food at a Star Market in Somerville Wednesday night, around 8:40 p.m., waited for more than 40 minutes before being checked out in a line that stretched from the kiosks at the front of the store all the way back to the produce section.
Other lines at the time stretched into the aisles of the store, limiting shoppers’ abilities to peruse what was left of some essential goods.
In one case, a shopper commented that carts with items in them had been fully abandoned by people apparently frustrated with the situation, and who didn’t want to wait in the lengthy queues.
Here are some photos sent to the Globe Friday showing what the shelves have looked like in recent days, as people make a mad dash for the supermarkets:
westwood wegmans at 9AM. basically no produce, meat, or milk. no onions, even. ONIONS. pic.twitter.com/hGTfJPnRRv— Negative Dunks (@negativedunks) March 13, 2020
Shaw's Nashua NH. I have NEVER EVER seen it that busy! Friday at 11amEST pic.twitter.com/Sa4kAgCN0W— Donna Quirk Moskal (@donna_moskal) March 13, 2020
@steveannear 7:40pm Thursday March 12 (yesterday) at the BJs Wholesale in Dedham, MA. One of the three major lines for check out, extending to the back of the store pic.twitter.com/Mehy9AKCtp— elvira m. (@empresself_) March 13, 2020
Here’s a better one of freezer section at Trader Joe’s Hingham pic.twitter.com/bY7wzygduq— Kelley Tuthill (@kelleytuthill) March 13, 2020
Yesterday at Wegmans in Medford they were out of many things....but the kosher section was UNTOUCHED pic.twitter.com/WlkOlubupf— afertig (@afertig) March 13, 2020
Last night in #Brookline pic.twitter.com/PqG7uDH3Cv— Joe Pesaturo (@JoePesaturo) March 13, 2020
🧻 at BJ’s in Medford pic.twitter.com/L9hkWLim9V— Matt Karolian (@mkarolian) March 13, 2020
Target in Watertown this Sunday pic.twitter.com/CUaLeu9NzC— Sarah 👏 Ribeiro 👏 (@saraherib) March 13, 2020
This is the Stop&Shop on Southern Artery, Quincy MA pic.twitter.com/hgBFyWe7PQ— Maysoon Khan (@maysoonkhan) March 13, 2020
Franklin, MA pic.twitter.com/eUgUcNtEGh— Chris Parish (@TheChrisParish) March 13, 2020
No toilet paper, paper towels, or tissues. pic.twitter.com/feUudN5opI— Real Life Epidemiologist ⭐ (@RachelElise86) March 13, 2020
Yesterday around 6:30, Trader Joe’s in Cambridge pic.twitter.com/YNhIM57d0G— Melanie Prior (@melsgoingplaces) March 13, 2020
Whole Foods Newton, 8:15 this morning.— Courtney Markham (@shemoves_cam) March 13, 2020
Line wrapped all the way to the deli section on opposite side of the building. pic.twitter.com/SRvfMkxkWq
Market Basket in Revere, 7:20am this morning pic.twitter.com/qcjLWWpnjZ— David Regan (@regandc) March 13, 2020
March 13, 2020
Whole Foods J.P. last night pic.twitter.com/fWUqqB2hS6— ॐ BodyCentreMassage (@BodyCentreMass) March 13, 2020
Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.