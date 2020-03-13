It’s slim pickings these days at supermarkets and convenience stores across the region as people continue to panic-buy food, household goods, and cleaning supplies amid rising concerns they’ll be forced to self-quarantine for an extended period of time, as cases of the coronavirus continue to spread.

In many cases, these items are becoming increasingly difficult to find.

The chicken thighs. The frozen broccoli. The toilet paper and paper towels. The peanut butter.

“This is worse than a snowstorm” one elderly shopper at the Somerville Market Basket said as he gripped a long shopping list and reached for cans of tunafish. “I thought a blizzard was coming. It’s unbelievable.”

Pictures posted and shared with the Globe on social media Friday showed shelves from Dedham to Hingham decimated of an array of food items by shoppers who descended on local grocers to stock up on what they think they’ll need to get by.

“[Whole Foods] in Medford shelves for certain products, meats, cleaning supplies and frozen pizza are 75% empty,” one person tweeted Friday.

The upside, the person said? “Lots of vegetables though.”

A reporter who was getting food at a Star Market in Somerville Wednesday night, around 8:40 p.m., waited for more than 40 minutes before being checked out in a line that stretched from the kiosks at the front of the store all the way back to the produce section.

Shelves were empty and a line of shoppers waited to check out at Market Basket in Chelsea. Bill Greene/Globe Staff

Other lines at the time stretched into the aisles of the store, limiting shoppers’ abilities to peruse what was left of some essential goods.

In one case, a shopper commented that carts with items in them had been fully abandoned by people apparently frustrated with the situation, and who didn’t want to wait in the lengthy queues.

Here are some photos sent to the Globe Friday showing what the shelves have looked like in recent days, as people make a mad dash for the supermarkets:

Shoppers stocked up on staples, including toilet paper, bottled water, diapers, and canned goods at the Costco in Everett on Friday. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Customers waited in line at BJ's in Stoneham. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.