1 Painting the millwork Benjamin Moore Stratton Blue integrates it with the wallpaper, making the room feel cohesive and cozy. As for designing the bookshelves as a set of three, Raciti notes that groupings in odd numbers feel more balanced.

When a high school English teacher asked Angela Raciti to create a library in her historic, center hall Colonial in Hingham, Raciti was tickled. “With everything going so digital, it was refreshing to work with a client who wanted to relish her love of books and reading with a library,” the Duxbury-based designer says. The main requirement? Enough shelves to store her entire collection. Mission accomplished, thanks to the addition of 10 bookshelf bays around the room. Lesson plans and grading take place on a carved antique desk the client inherited from her parents that Raciti paired with a simple caned chair. “Even with the bold pattern and unexpected color, the room feels calm,” Raciti says. “It’s her own cherished spot.”

2 The burnished brass sputnik chandelier by Chapman & Myers for Visual Comfort is a glamorous juxtaposition to the library’s otherwise classic design. “Every room needs a little Lucite, in my opinion, so any time I can, I bring it in,” Raciti says.

3 The meandering leaves and marigold wallpaper, designed by William Morris in 1871 based on medieval book illuminations, was the starting point for the room. “The home has so much history,” Raciti says. “This pattern nods to past times.”

4 Raciti displays meaningful treasures from the client’s collection. The gold records are comedy recordings by George Carlin and Flip Wilson that the homeowner’s father, a record producer in the 1950s and ’60s, gifted to her children.

5 An armchair by CR Laine upholstered in a durable performance fabric with a subtle tone-on-tone print provides a comfy place to relax. “She doesn’t always have to be plugged in,” Raciti says of the homeowner.

6 A neutral wool area rug from Colony Rug Company in Hingham lets the color of the wallpaper and built-ins be the focus. Raciti says, “It helps keep the space quiet.”

Marni Elyse Katz is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.