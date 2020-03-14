They were still determining how the other three contracted the virus, she said. “Because we are surrounded by states with community spread, we are in that direction in Rhode Island,” she said.

The six new cases include four men and two women, between their 30s and 70s. One had traveled to Lisbon, Portugal, while the other two had traveled domestically, said Health Department Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- Governor Gina M. Raimondo on Saturday announced new measures to increase healthcare for Rhode Islanders, as the number of residents testing positive for novel coronavirus rose again, from 14 to 20.

Raimondo and Alexander-Scott again urged Rhode Islanders to avoid crowds and stay home whenever possible. That includes not attending weekend church services, particularly for those over 60 or with health conditions, she said.

Advertisement

HealthSource RI is opening a special enrollment period for Rhode Islanders to purchase coverage through April 15, Raimondo said. Anyone who needs treatment now will be covered retroactively, she said.

Raimondo said she was ordering all health insurers, including Medicaid, to protect access to care and allow patients to seek primary and mental health care remotely.

About 100 people were tested for coronavirus yesterday, and Raimondo said she was discussing with medical providers on Monday about how they could establish drive-through testing.

The students and staff at Westerly’s Springbrook Elementary School and Cranston High School West are all in two-week quarantine, after a second-grader and a high school student tested positive for the virus. In total, 500 people statewide have been quarantined.

Raimondo also told public school officials to move up April vacation to next week, banned all visitors from nursing homes, and advised people, especially those over 60, to avoid large gatherings. And she ordered anyone returning from a trip abroad to self-quarantine for two weeks.

Advertisement

The state Division of Motor Vehicles temporarily closed its part-time branch in Warren Town Hall and Westerly Town Hall in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

State courts have canceled all calendar activity next week, including jury trials. The courts will remain open for emergency matters, including but not limited to domestic violence petitions, temporary restraining orders, bail, and arraignments for serious crimes.

General Assembly leaders canceled all of next week’s House and Senate sessions and committee hearings.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com