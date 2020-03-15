Here’s a roundup of restaurants making changes. This is a running list and will be updated.

Want to keep up with the latest developments in coronavirus? Sign up for our new pop-up newsletter , ‘Coronavirus Now.’

Trina’s Starlite Lounge at 3 Beacon St. in Somerville will be temporarily closed starting March 16. On Monday, the team will be outside handing out free food from the front door for people in need. www.trinasstarlitelounge.com

Time Out Market Boston (March 14)

Time Out Market Boston will close temporarily as of March 16. “The market will be closed for as long as required to fully support the local and global efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.”

Advertisement

Bar Mezzana, Shore Leave, No Relation, and Black Lamb (March 14)

Bar Mezzana, Shore Leave, No Relation, and Black Lamb will temporarily close. March 14 was the last night of service until further notice.

LoLa 42 (March 14)

LoLa 42 in the Seaport has suspended its dine-in lunch and dinner menu, but will remain open for takeout. From 11:30 to 8 p.m. seven days a week, sushi rolls and platters will be available for pick-up at the restaurant for 30 percent off regular prices. Discount not applicable through outside delivery services.

Atwood’s Tavern (March 14)

Atwood’s Tavern in Cambridge has temporarily closed as of March 15.

Vinal Bakery (March 14)

Vinal Bakery in Somerville is closing temporarily.

La Cucina (March 14)

La Cucina at 400 Assembly Row in Somerville is offering only takeout, curbside pickup, and delivery through Uber Eats and Door Dash. www.lacucinaassemblyrow.com.

Parsnip (March 14)

Parsnip in Cambridge is closing through March 22. www.parsniprestaurant.com

Nibble Kitchen (March 14)

Nibble Kitchen at 1 Bow Market Way in Somerville is closed for the next two weeks as of March 14. www.nibblesomerville.com

Advertisement

La Brasa and Fat Hen (March 14)

La Brasa and Fat Hen at 124-126 Broadway in Somerville are temporarily closed. fathenboston.com, labrasaomerville.com

Puritan & Co (March 14)

Puritan & Co at 1166 Cambridge St. in Cambridge is temporarily closed. www.puritancambridge.com

Highland Fried and Highland Kitchen (March 14)

Highland Fried at 1271 Cambridge St. in Cambridge and Highland Kitchen at 150 Highland Ave. in Somerville are temporarily closed. www.highlandfried.com, www.highlandkitchen.com.

Bastille Kitchen (March 15)

Bastille Kitchen at 49 Melcher St, in Boston is closed until March 20. www.bastillekitchen.net

Serafina Newbury Street (March 15)

Serafina Newbury Street at 237 Newbury St. is temporarily closed as of March 15. www.serafinaboston.com



















