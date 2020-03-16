fb-pixel

Miss hockey? That’s OK. Zdeno Chara feels your pain. The Bruins captain took to social media Sunday night to post a video for fans as the season is put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Hello fans. Big Z here. Hopefully everyone is safe and healthy. I know how much you guys miss hockey. We do too, but right now there are more important things. So until then, stay safe, disciplined, and clean. So, hopefully see you guys soon. Take care.”

The Bruins led the NHL with 100 points at the time of the postponement of the season.

