“We’re all in this together,” Vanessa Hudgens sang when she starred in “High School Musical” 14 years ago. Now, the star’s new Instagram bio reflects a similar sentiment, reading “STAY IN!!!! Don’t go out. Let’s get thru this together” in regard to the recent coronavirus outbreak.
Hudgens, 31, changed her bio after posting an Instagram story on March 16 in which she spoke about the COVID-19 virus. Hudgens said, “I’m sorry, but like, it’s a virus, I get it, like, I respect it, but at the same time I’m like, even if everybody gets it, like yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible but like, inevitable?”
Her remarks stirred outrage among some of her 38.4 million Instagram followers, who called her insensitive and accused the star of not taking the deadly virus and the pandemic seriously. Some others, meanwhile, agreed with her.
Amid the controversy, Hudgens posted another Instagram story Tuesday stating that her comments on the virus were taken out of context and asserting that she was quarantined in her house. Hudgens concluded the story by saying “I don’t take this situation lightly by any means. I am home, so stay inside y’all.”