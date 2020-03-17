“We’re all in this together,” Vanessa Hudgens sang when she starred in “High School Musical” 14 years ago. Now, the star’s new Instagram bio reflects a similar sentiment, reading “STAY IN!!!! Don’t go out. Let’s get thru this together” in regard to the recent coronavirus outbreak.

Hudgens, 31, changed her bio after posting an Instagram story on March 16 in which she spoke about the COVID-19 virus. Hudgens said, “I’m sorry, but like, it’s a virus, I get it, like, I respect it, but at the same time I’m like, even if everybody gets it, like yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible but like, inevitable?”