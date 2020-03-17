The priorities of the fund “will continue to evolve as the COVID-19 situation and the needs of Boston residents change,” according to the mayor’s office.

The immediate priorities of the “Boston Resiliency Fund " are to provide food to city children and older adults, technology to public school students for remote learning, and support, including child care, to first responders and health care workers, according to Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s office.

A new fund established to help Boston residents hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic raised $10 million in its first day, city officials said Monday.

The number of coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose to 197 Monday, up from 164 on Sunday. Boston has had 33 coronavirus cases.

Money raised through the fund will be given to nonprofits that “provide immediate support and relief to residents of Boston across a spectrum of different needs and priorities.”

“Every dollar we raise will make our city more resilient,” Walsh said.

The Globe reported on Sunday that the city had created the fund. Officials the fund to award grants on a rolling basis, beginning in the next few weeks.

The initial goal is to raise $20 million, Walsh said. Fundraising was jump-started by a $1 million donation from Vertex Pharmaceuticals, city authorities said.

"In the face of challenges like this one, Boston and the people of our city show their true colors," Walsh said.









