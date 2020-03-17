“He reached out to me to come over and see me at my home in Brookline, and you know we had a very positive, loving discussion for quite a while,’’ Kraft said Tuesday morning, shortly after Brady announced via social media that he’d be leaving the Patriots. “We talked about our 20-year relationship and how special it’s been and what we’ve accomplished.

The Patriots owner received a call from Tom Brady Monday night and figured it was to get the ball rolling on a new contract with the league year set to begin Wednesday.

“I expressed to him that I really hoped he could continue with us. When he called originally, I thought it was to put together a deal that would allow him to stay. But he made it clear to me he had given it a lot of thought."

It quickly became clear that Brady had made up his mind to move in another direction, and as much as it pained Kraft, he knew what he had to do.

“He convinced me it was best for him to move on, and sometimes when you love someone like a family member, you just have to respect it and let them do their thing,’’ said Kraft. “So, I’ve said, anyone who has given us 20 years of service and helped us win six Super Bowls that we would be respectful to.’’

Kraft made it clear that if Brady’s desire was to stay in New England, the club would have made that happen.

“If he wanted to be here, we would have put a deal together,’’ he said. “That’s what I thought was happening last night.’’

