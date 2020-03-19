Shuttle buses replaced commuter rail service on a portion of the Rockport line Wednesday night, due to police activity on the tracks, officials said.
The 7:30 p.m. train that left Rockport was soon stopped, and passengers were placed on buses that took them to Beverly, the MBTA said on Twitter.
Passengers were put on 1160 train into North Station in Boston, the agency tweeted at about 8:20 p.m.
Severe delays were reported on the line throughout the evening. The nature of the police activity was not disclosed.
The MBTA police could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday night.
Rockport police and fire officials declined to comment.
