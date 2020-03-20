At South Boston’s Capo (443 W. Broadway at F Street) and Lincoln (425 W. Broadway at F Street), all tips collected on takeout for the next three weeks will go to a staff relief fund. They will donate 50 percent of all gift-card sales purchased online or in person to the fund as well.

Chefs Chris Coombs , Ken Oringer , and Ming Tsai have joined with the Greg Hill Foundation and Samuel Adams to provide $1,000 grants to full-time restaurant workers in Massachusetts dependent on wages and tips who are impacted by COVID-19 closures. Samuel Adams has pledged $100,000 to date and will match funds raised through March 31, up to an additional $100,000. Donate at www.thegreghillfoundation.org .

With the restaurant industry upended, many proprietors are banding together to assist those most affected by closings. Here are a few ways to sustain them.

All Tuscan Brands restaurants will donate 25 percent of gift card sales to their staff who are reliant on gratuities and not working during the COVID-19 closure, through April 30. Restaurant and market locations will donate all gratuities from takeout, curbside pickup, and delivery services to staff members.

Beacon Hill’s Tip Tap Room (138 Cambridge St. at Temple Street) is collecting donations for employees in need. Donate at www.gofundme.com/tip-tap-room-staff-fund.

Concord-based Woods Hill Table (24 Commonwealth Ave. at Main Street) has established a Venmo account, @WoodsAdelita, for donations to be distributed directly to full-time hourly workers and tipped employees.

Somerville’s Trina’s Starlite Lounge (3 Beacon St. at Concord Avenue) has done the same, at @TrinaStarlite-ParlorSports.

And a note to displaced workers: The South End’s Anoush’ella (35 W. Newton St. at Washington Street) will feed up to 70 restaurant workers per day, free, until April 6. “If you are an out-of-work restaurant worker who needs food, please just stop in,” they write in an e-mail. “At Anoush’ella, we are thankful for our neighborhood, customers, and surrounding community who continue to support us throughout this crisis and want to be give back to all those that help make this industry great.”

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.